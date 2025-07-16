Lightchain AI Confirms July 2025 Mainnet Launch, Introducing Decentralized AI Infrastructure

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI a decentralized infrastructure protocol focused on artificial intelligence, has confirmed the launch of its mainnet in July 2025. This milestone marks a significant step forward in integrating AI execution into blockchain environments through real-time task processing, developer tools, and incentive-driven consensus.

Designed with scalability, transparency, and performance at its core, Lightchain AI's architecture introduces a new layer of utility to blockchain networks. The protocol features the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which enables distributed training and inference of AI models across validator nodes using zero-knowledge proofs and federated learning mechanisms.

At the heart of the network lies a novel Proof of Intelligence (PoI) consensus, rewarding nodes for completing useful AI tasks such as model optimization and data analysis. This approach transforms compute power into verifiable contributions that can support diverse use cases across healthcare, finance, logistics, and more.

“Launching our mainnet in July is a major step toward making AI-based computation more open, distributed, and accessible,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“We are building a transparent ecosystem where developers and node operators can work together to create meaningful real-world AI solutions.”

Key features of the Lightchain AI network include:



Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM): Secure, privacy-preserving AI task execution

Gas Optimization: Fee adjustment based on task complexity and network load

Decentralized Storage: Enables verifiable data integrity and transparency

Developer Ecosystem: Public GitHub repositories, API libraries, and onboarding documentation

$150,000 Grant Pool: Available for developers building tooling, explorers, or dApps Validator Onboarding: Node registration and task allocation tools now live

The upcoming launch builds on Lightchain AI's successful $21.1 million presale across 15 funding rounds, reflecting early community engagement and confidence in the platform's mission. The Bonus Round remains active at a fixed price of $0.007 per token as Lightchain finalizes preparations for mainnet rollout.

Developers, validators, and ecosystem partners are invited to join the growing network and participate in shaping the future of decentralized artificial intelligence.

