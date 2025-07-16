Audien Hearing Adds Chairman, Advisory Board, And Executive Team To Power Next Phase Of Growth Launches Audien Cares Initiative

No.-1 selling OTC hearing aid brand makes strategic moves to meet rising demand and increase impact

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audien Hearing, the world's leading over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid company, announced three major initiatives that mark a transformative step in the company's evolution to meet massive demand: the formation of its Advisory Board, the hiring of two seasoned C-suite executives, and the launch of Audien Cares, a corporate social responsibility project that expands hearing aid access for underserved communities.

Hearing loss impacts over 1 billion people worldwide, but remains one of the most under-treated medical conditions due to limited resources, insufficient education, and systemic barriers. Audien offers OTC hearing aids starting at only $98, compared to the thousands of dollars that prescription devices can cost. In less than two years, the company has served more than 1 million customers, with its products available online and in thousands of retail stores nationally.

Chairman Announced; Industry-Leading Advisory Board Formed

In a key move to drive the company's growth and omnichannel expansion, Audien appointed Scott Cohen, co-founder of oral care brand Byte and wellness platform Alter, as chairman. Cohen brings a track record of scaling consumer health-tech companies that solve massive needs in large addressable markets, including leading Byte to a more than $1 billion acquisition within 3 years of launch.

The company has also formed its inaugural Advisory Board, featuring some of the most respected global leaders across telecommunications, finance, logistics, and media:



Keith Banks , former vice chair at Bank of America, bringing decades of expertise in investment management across complex financial and healthcare organizations.

Mary Furlong , author, longevity pioneer, and consultant to multiple companies leading the intersection of aging, technology, and business strategy.

Kate Gutmann , executive vice president and president international, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions at UPS, offers operational insight from her experience with massive global supply chains and fulfillment networks.

Dan Hesse , former president and CEO of Sprint, is known for reinventing customer-first practices at scale in the telecom sector.

Hugh Lytle , founder of Equality Health, is known for leading multiple successful healthcare and insurance ventures and for advancing innovative, community-based health solutions.

Robert Reiss - CEO of The CEO Forum, is a thought leader on executive decision-making, innovation, and influence in the healthcare and tech sectors.

Brian Schwartz, co-founder at SIZE and SIZE Capital and a former executive at Expedia Group who has led retail, marketing, and growth strategies for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and iconic brands. Brian Venuti , chief marketing officer of Medi-Weightloss, brings extensive strategic marketing experience in health and hearing care.

"We're building Audien to be more than just a company – it's a wellness revolution that's starting by tackling hearing loss," said Ishan Patel, CEO of Audien. "Bringing on the world's leading experts in insurance, retail, operations, finance, and longevity ensures that we can maximize our impact and execute on our vision with speed, efficiency, and a passion to improve lives through everything we do."

Executive Hires to Scale Brand and Operations

Audien has also appointed Alexander Yaggy as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, and Molly Schweickert as chief marketing officer. Yaggy brings extensive operational and financial leadership from a career spanning Wall Street and multiple high-growth startups in the technology and consumer goods industries. Schweickert brings deep expertise in brand strategy, omnichannel revenue, and high-growth marketing infrastructure, with leadership experience spanning packaged goods and health and wellness.

"We're entering a new chapter of focused growth," said Patel. "As we take this next step, Yaggy and Schweickert bring the kind of leadership and experience that will help us scale, expand our capabilities, and continue to build a brand our customers trust. We're not just growing, we're growing with purpose, to serve millions more with care, clarity, and confidence."

Audien Cares: A New Standard for Accessible Impact

July marks the launch of Audien Cares , the company's new social impact arm focused on expanding access to hearing health across underserved populations with a pledge to donate 100,000 pairs of hearing aids to people in need, starting with veterans at select Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) throughout the month.

Audien Cares also this month now offers a 10% discount for active-duty and veteran U.S. military members , including on already discounted products. The offer is verified through ID at checkout and reflects the company's belief that hearing wellness is a right, not a privilege.

"Our mission is hearing for everyone, and we're honored to be able to serve the people who have sacrificed so much for us," continued Patel. "Audien Cares is about putting our values into practice. It's not just about offering discounts, it's about removing barriers, honoring dignity, and doing our part to make hearing care simpler and more inclusive."

About Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing is the No. 1-selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid brand in the world, serving over 1 million online customers and carried by thousands of major retail stores across the U.S. Founded by three grandsons inspired by their grandparents' hearing struggles, Audien is on a mission to tear down the barriers between people and better health, giving everyone the power to hear clearly, connect deeply, and live freely. With a growing product line, a values-driven team, and a commitment to impact, the company is redefining what hearing health can and should look like. Learn more at .

SOURCE Audien Hearing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED