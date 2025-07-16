National Kidney Foundation CEO Announces Succession Plan

Kevin Longino will step down in 2026, search underway for next leader

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Longino, the highly respected and accomplished Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), announced today that he has decided to step down as CEO in 2026. The NKF Board of Directors have initiated a search with Longino to identify the next CEO to lead the organization. Longino will continue to serve in his role as CEO until a successor is appointed and will assist in the transition to ensure a smooth handover of leadership responsibilities. Following his tenure as CEO, Longino will continue to support NKF as a staff advisor, fundraiser, and advocate for kidney health innovation and research.

This announcement is part of a thoughtful succession plan that both the NKF Board and Longino view as essential to ensuring continuity. The NKF enters this transition at a time of strength. NKF is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. There is optimism for the future and to advancing the NKF's 75th Anniversary campaign goal to transform kidney health and patient care by 2030 .

Longino first joined the organization as a Board member in 2012. In 2015, the Board appointed him Interim CEO and, later that year, named him to the role permanently.

As CEO, Longino led the organization to reimagine its core patient advocacy mission-advancing early CKD diagnosis (CKDIntercept), improving access to transplantation (Transplants for All), and expanding home dialysis. He shifted the NKF's focus from individual support to system-level change, broadening its impact from thousands of patients to millions. During his tenure, the organization grew fundraising, invested in research and programs, and scaled digital capabilities-all while strengthening its financial and operational foundations to support long-term success.

With a focus on system-level change, Longino prioritized the NKF's role in shaping public policy and grass roots advocacy. By strengthening its government engagement, the NKF influenced key public policies and legislation such as the Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative and Securing the Modernization of the OPTN Act . The NKF also accelerated innovation through its own research into clinical studies, surrogate end points, biomarkers, and xenotransplantation. He has also been a champion of reform, cementing NKF's leadership role in the development of the race-free EGRF equation and changes to the Kidney Donor Risk Assessment. Additionally, Longino established the NKF Innovation Fund to make early-stage strategic investments in life-saving technologies and therapeutics.

Longino transitions at a time of opportunity for continued growth and future investments in scaling its mission. A transplant recipient himself, Longino brought a deep personal commitment to the work.

"I am immensely proud of the impact the NKF has made in the lives of kidney patients. It has been an honor to lead this organization," said Longino. "With the NKF on strong footing, I'm excited to support a thoughtful transition, focus more of my time on the Innovation Fund, and thereby advance the organization's life-saving mission."

The Board of Directors expressed its appreciation for Longino's leadership.

"Kevin has led NKF with vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication," said Anne Barr, Chair of the NKF Board. "While it is a significant change to have an extraordinary leader like Kevin transition, the Board and I are deeply grateful for the work he has done to mature and strengthen the organization. Additionally, we appreciate his commitment to serve the organization through the transition and to continue to be an advocate for NKF afterwards."

"Kevin's deep personal commitment, driven by his own powerful life story, has been transformative for the NKF," said Dr. Kirk Campbell, President of the NKF Board. "His inspiring, visionary leadership and tireless advocacy have left an indelible impact on patients, families, caregivers, health professionals and the entire kidney community. On behalf of the Board and membership of the organization, I extend heartfelt gratitude for Kevin's service and his unwavering dedication to improving kidney health and advancing the mission of the NKF."

To support a seamless leadership transition, the Board has engaged Russell Reynolds Associates to conduct a national search for the NKF's next CEO.

