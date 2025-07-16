Health In Tech Supports Foster Closet To Help Children And Families In Need

STUART, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT ), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is proud to announce its financial support for Community Foster Closet, a local nonprofit in Spokane Valley, Washington, dedicated to providing free clothing, shoes, diapers, wipes, and other essentials to foster families within the community.

Since its opening in October 2023, the Community Foster Closet has helped over 100 families and provided vital support to more than 370 children with critical resources. Operated entirely through donations and powered by a core team of just four dedicated volunteers, the Foster Closet has quickly become an essential resource for families caring for children in foster care.

"Our mission at Health In Tech goes beyond health insurance and technology," said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "We believe in supporting the communities we serve and making a meaningful difference in people's lives. Foster Closet is an extraordinary example of local compassion and action. We're honored to contribute to their efforts to bring dignity, comfort, and care to foster families and children."

The financial contribution from Health In Tech will go directly toward stocking the Community Foster Closet with high-demand items, helping ensure foster families have consistent access to essential goods throughout the year.

Lori Babcock, Chief of Staff at Health In Tech, emphasized the human impact of the initiative: "No child should have to wonder where their next pair of shoes or clean clothes will come from. Community Foster Closet provides not only practical help but also hope and stability for families navigating incredibly challenging circumstances. We're grateful to play even a small part in their meaningful mission."

Kris Wyckoff, Client Service Associate at Health In Tech, Founder and Director at Community Foster Closet, expressed deep appreciation for the donation. "We started Community Foster Closet out of pure love for these children and families. We're run entirely by volunteers and rely on the generosity of others to keep going. Health In Tech's support means we can keep our shelves stocked, expand the reach of our services, and serve even more children in need. It truly makes a difference."

The Community Foster Closet remains committed to serving the foster community and welcomes additional donations, volunteers, and partnerships from individuals and organizations who wish to help make a lasting impact.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech .

Investor Contact

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE Health In Tech

