NEW TRAVEL ESSENTIALS RETAIL LOCATIONS FEATURING PRODUCTS FROM NEW YORK BUSINESSES ANNOUNCED FOR NEW TERMINAL ONE AT JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Port Authority, New Terminal One Operator and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Unveil Best-in-Class Retail Experiences to Offer High-Quality Products from Local Entrepreneurs Amid Mix of National and Global Brands

WHSmith North America to Partner with Joint-Venture Partners, including JFK Institute of Concessions Graduates, on Six Locations Totaling 8,400 Square Feet of Retail Space Within New Terminal One

JAMAICA, N.Y., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Terminal One (NTO), and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports announced today that three graduates of the Port Authority's Institute of Concessions (IOC) will join WHSmith North America on a team of joint-venture partners to deliver best-in-class travel essentials at John F. Kennedy International Airport's New Terminal One. The three New York-based firms will contribute products and investment through an incubator program led by joint-venture partner Love From USA to offer best-in-class merchandise from global, national, and local brands promoting a unique New York sense of place.

The travel essentials program, which includes six retail spaces totaling approximately 8,400 square feet throughout the new terminal, will offer a diverse, high-quality retail experience that celebrates New York, plus an array of first-to-airport national and global brands with shop-in-shop experiences. The curated selection of iconic and beloved New York City brands includes Made in Queens, Magnolia Bakery, Jacques Torres Chocolates, and Greyston Bakery. Locally made goods from New York City's boroughs will feature granola from Queens-based Baked by Noon, art from Johnnerdraws, cookies from Brooklyn Bites, coffees and syrups from Transcenden Coffee, handmade soaps from Treestar, drinks from Red Jacket Juices and infusions from Salut, brittle from Brittle & Beyond and caramels from Cobblestone Candies. The local goods and flavors reflect the Port Authority, NTO and URW's collaboration and commitment to including diversity and local business participation as the Port Authority redevelops John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) into a world-class international gateway.

"We are delighted to welcome more Institute of Concessions graduates to JFK as we get closer to the opening of the New Terminal One," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole . "Our region is the front door to the country for millions of international visitors, so we want to be the first to show off the best of our hospitality upon arrival and ensure that energy stays with them through to departure."

"We are prioritizing the customer experience at our airports as the first impression of the New York-New Jersey area for millions of international travelers, so it is vital that our $19 billion redevelopment of JFK includes diverse local businesses from our local community to provide that distinct New York sensibility as travelers move through JFK," said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton . "There is no place like New York, and these local businesses help JFK reflect that unique New York energy as an exciting part of travelers' memories of their time here."

"As we count down the months to welcoming our first customers, we are thrilled to unveil our travel essentials retail experience designed to elevate the standard for international travel from the iconic city of New York while providing unmatched convenience," said Jennifer Aument, CEO of New Terminal One . "From beloved New York brands to exclusive products from local businesses, travelers can look forward to a vibrant shopping experience that captures the energy and creativity of our dynamic city."

"We set out to help make the New Terminal One a destination in its own right - a place where travel feels unique and exciting," said Dominic Lowe, chief operating officer of URW . "In partnership with the Port Authority, the New Terminal One, WHSmith North America and our dedicated partners, we are curating a one-of-a-kind local-meets-global experience incorporating iconic brands while integrating and elevating local entrepreneurs, ensuring their products and stories are at the heart of the guest experience."

In July 2023, the Port Authority launched a specialized training program, the Institute of Concessions (IOC) , offering extensive training and mentoring intended to increase the number of local and diverse airport concessionaires included in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK. By completing the IOC, local businesses will be equipped with the necessary skills to competitively bid for concession opportunities, win contracts, and effectively operate concessions within the airport. The goal is to create a pipeline of local and diverse businesses that can demonstrate to the Port Authority and its terminal partners their ability to successfully manage concessions and contribute to the overall success of the airport. Since its launch, more than 40 local businesses have graduated from the program and several have earned places in the airport's concessions programs as joint-venture partners with larger firms or as direct operators of concessions.

Showcasing Local Excellence in a World-Class Travel Retail Experience

The three IOC graduates participating in the travel essentials retail spaces - Beautiful Amore Skincare, Rincon Salvedoreno, and Brooklyn Blend - are part of an incubator program led by joint-venture partner Love From USA, a 100 percent airport certified disadvantaged business enterprise (ACDBE). Love from USA will also operate a specialty retail store, Love From New York. Additional joint-venture partners include New York-based C&E Global Solutions and On-Site Retailers Inc. based in Baltimore. The next business outreach event is scheduled for July 23 to increase the local product supplier pipeline for the New Terminal One.

"We are incredibly honored for this opportunity to be able to collaborate with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, New Terminal One, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on this project. With the opening of these new concepts inside the highly anticipated New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport, WHSmith North America is marking another milestone in the travel retail space," said Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO of WHSmith North America . "We are incredibly thankful for the continued support of our ACDBE partners C&E Global Solutions, On-Site Retailers and Love from USA JFK, who have been, and will be, instrumental in the development and execution of our new venture together."

"The new Terminal One retail experience highlights the Port Authority's dedication to modernizing JFK Airport while supporting New York City's diverse local businesses," said U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of New York . "Through a partnership with the Terminal One Operator and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, travelers will enjoy a blend of iconic brands and emerging entrepreneurs from Queens. The Institute of Concessions training program plays a key role in empowering local and minority-owned businesses to thrive in this transformation. By prioritizing inclusion and community participation, this project sets a new standard for airport redevelopment that benefits both travelers and local talent."

"As co-chair of the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council and as a lifelong southeast Queens resident, I'm excited to see the airport's New Terminal One feature so many locally-based businesses through this new partnership," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "This effort will enable several outstanding Institute of Concessions graduates to offer top-flight, New York-style shopping experiences to international travelers, boosting our local economy and creating good-paying jobs for Queens residents. Our $19 billion investment in building a new JFK Airport is clearly already delivering for southeast Queens and the rest of The World's Borough."

"I'm thrilled to see WHSmith North America partnering with IOC graduates and spotlighting products from local New York businesses in these new retail spaces," said New York state Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman . "These kinds of initiatives not only empower our entrepreneurs but ensure that our city's diversity and creativity are reflected in every traveler's experience. I applaud NTO/URW and WHSmith North America for creating meaningful retail opportunities for local entrepreneurs, including our IOC graduates, and helping expand their reach in one of the busiest transportation hubs in the country. This is a win for our communities, our economy, and the future of equitable opportunity in concessions."

"As a representative of the communities surrounding JFK Airport, I'm proud to support this exciting partnership that brings local entrepreneurs directly into one of the world's busiest travel hubs," said New York City Council Member Selvena N. Brooks-Powers . "By spotlighting New York-based businesses - particularly graduates of the IOC program - this initiative not only elevates local talent, but ensures that economic development at JFK is rooted in equity and opportunity for our neighborhoods. I will continue to partner with the Port Authority and my government and community partners to ensure we are prioritizing local needs."

"As a proud graduate of the Institute of Concessions, I am honored to be part of the winning team selected for New Terminal One at JFK Airport. Participating in a successful request for proposal (RFP) process so soon after completing the program is both humbling and inspiring," said Amerrah Brown, founder and CEO of Beautiful Amore Skincare . "I am deeply grateful for the mentorship provided by Love from USA, WHSmith North America and URW that created the foundation for my success. I am excited to showcase the diversity and spirit of New York through authentic, community-rooted offerings for travelers."

"Bringing Love From New York to JFK's Terminal One is a true honor," said Patricia Chinander, the CEO, founder and owner of Love From USA Group Inc . "New York is more than a destination, it's a feeling, a rhythm, a story that belongs to the city and the state. From the energy of the boroughs to the charm of upstate, we're proud to showcase the makers, artists, and small businesses that make New York so extraordinary. Every product on our shelves is chosen with care to give travelers a genuine taste of the people and places that define this incredible state. It's our way of saying, 'This is New York,' and we're proud to share it with the world."

Travelers at the New Terminal One can look forward to six unique retail concepts - many of which will be open 24/7 - that offer a dynamic product mix and unparalleled convenience, including:

WHSmith Travel Essentials : Visitors can explore curated essentials alongside an expansive library of titles, including New York Times bestsellers, magazines, and global publications. Open 24 hours a day, the store is designed to provide continuous access for convenience and cultural enrichment.

The Canopy : Located in the pre-security departures area, this store and its theme will reflect the vibrant energy of New York through a selection of high-quality luggage and accessories that include premium brands such as Herschel and TUMI.

The Queens Borough Market : Open 24 hours a day, this expansive market for travel essentials celebrates New York's architecture and soaring skylines in a space that blends industrial design with natural textures, evoking the city's iconic structures and the sense of movement and flight.

Skybound by WHSmith : This proprietary brand will provide a reimagined take on the traditional travel store through a nod to New York's drama and glamour.

The Last Stop : Strategically positioned at the level 1 bus gate in the departures area, this store's design will mirror the nostalgic view through a window of a New York City subway car and offer core travel essentials in a setting that channels the city's underground transit system.

Las Artes Mercado : Open 24/7 and conveniently located on the arrivals level, Las Artes Mercado will blend New York fashion with the practicality of a modern bodega, offering travel essentials and an expanded grocery selection.

About The New Terminal One at JFK

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK. It is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and JFK's former terminals 2 and 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first new gates, is expected to open in 2026. Additional gates will open in subsequent phases. When completed in 2030, the New Terminal One will be JFK's largest terminal, with 23 gates and more than 300,000 square feet of retail, dining and lounge space over a total footprint of 2.6 million square feet, making it the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One will be a state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with the highest-rated airport terminals in the world. The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities; including a commitment to target participation goals of 20 percent for minority-owned business enterprises, 10 percent for women-owned business enterprises, 10 percent for local business enterprises and 3 percent for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to transform JFK into the world-class airport that New Yorkers deserve. The vision plan provides a strategic framework for the Port Authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The $9.5 billion new Terminal One broke ground in September 2022. A new $4.2 billion Terminal 6 , which will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on the airport's north side, broke ground in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4 , led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), is substantially complete. Additionally, the $400 million expansion of Terminal 8 , led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, was completed in November 2022.

All of the privately financed terminal projects combined with the Port Authority's roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a $19 billion transformation of JFK and an extraordinary series of public-private partnerships. The Port Authority's capital investment of $3.9 billion is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than $15 billion that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full redevelopment of JFK.

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

In 2018, the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council was formed. It is co-chaired by U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, and is composed of elected officials, community boards, business and nonprofit organizations, civic organizations, and clergy leaders from the targeted local communities of southeast Queens, southwest Queens, the Rockaways and western portions of Nassau County.

Since its inception, the council has been working with the Port Authority to expand community outreach efforts and develop community-focused programs, ensuring that this ambitious project solicits ongoing feedback from local stakeholders and provides meaningful opportunities for local businesses, MWBEs, students and jobseekers. This includes programming to advance the Port Authority's commitment to a 30 percent MWBE contracting goal in all categories of work, and a special focus on opportunities for local businesses across all aspects of JFK's redevelopment, including terminal projects, which will be built by union labor under a full project-labor agreement. Other community development initiatives prioritized by the council focus on job opportunities and workforce development programs for residents, small business outreach and development, and educational programming for local students.

