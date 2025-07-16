Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities

Aster , the next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange (perp DEX) backed by YZi Labs, is once again pushing the frontier of DeFi innovation with the launch of a new asset type on Aster Pro: stock perpetual contracts.

Traders can now gain leveraged, permissionless exposure to leading U.S. stocks including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA), with more blue-chip names to follow. This makes Aster one of the few global perp DEXs to offer stock-based perpetual futures – giving users the power to diversify into equities without compromising on custody, privacy, or speed .

24/7 Trading of Stock Perps with up to 50x Leverage

Unlike traditional brokers bound by red tape, limited trading hours, and custodial control, Aster delivers decentralized access to global equity markets 24/7 , without requiring any intermediaries. Users can enter positions anytime, anywhere with up to 50x leverage – no signups, no paperwork, no gatekeeping.

While liquidity may be lower outside of traditional U.S. stock market hours, as this reflects the current structure of global equity markets, traders are still able to manage smaller positions on Aster during this period. During Wall Street's active hours, Aster's deep liquidity pools kick in, offering smoother fills and efficient execution.

With NASDAQ's plan for 24/5 trading in the near future, traders will get to experience longer trading hours on Aster with deep liquidity and smooth execution as well.







Deep Liquidity And Secure Pricing via Pyth Network

Similar to other perpetual contracts on Aster Pro, Aster's stock perpetuals are derivative contracts that let traders speculate on the price of the underlying asset, without the need for real-world custody. Pricing data for these contracts is derived directly from Pyth Network, where an aggregated price is generated from active quotes contributed by multiple independent publishers. This ensures reliable and tamper-resistant feeds for stock contracts and all other Aster perpetual contracts. Traders will also benefit from Aster's high-speed matching engine and integrated liquidity that have made Aster the global second perp DEX by trading volume.

Whether traders are hedging a portfolio or betting on short-term moves, Aster stock perps offer unmatched versatility. For example, a user holding TSLA stock off-chain can short TSLA/USDT on Aster with leverage to hedge downside exposure in volatile markets – all without centralized intermediaries, using permissionless trading.

Built for Traders, by Traders

This launch marks a major milestone in Aster's mission to bridge traditional finance and DeFi without compromise. From a record-breaking first half of 2025 with over $58 billion in trading volume and the roll out of features like Aster Mobile app , to unveiling , and (a high performance ZK-powered L1 with privacy focus for perpetuals), Aster continues to elevate what DeFi can deliver with the launch of stock perpetual contracts.

As the convergence of TradFi and DeFi continues to gain traction worldwide, Aster is leading the charge, combining the hallmark privacy and composability of DeFi with new asset opportunities.

Users can start trading with crypto and leverage, with the freedom and flexibility that only Aster offers.

About Aster

is a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading for crypto with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode (BNB Chain, Arbitrum), and advanced tools including Hidden Orders, grid trading, and stock contracts in Pro Mode (BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum). Aster Chain is a high-performance blockchain engineered to deliver private and non-custodial onchain orderbook trading. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

Users can learn more at the , or connect with Aster on the .