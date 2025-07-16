Prada Team Visits Kolhapur Artisans After 'Chappal' Collection Backlash

After sparking controversy for showcasing Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals in its Milan runway show without crediting the original artisans, Prada has sent a delegation to Kolhapur, India. The team toured local workshops, met with expert shoemakers, and discussed potential collaborations to honor the GI-tagged heritage of Kolhapuri footwear. This visit comes amid criticism over cultural appropriation and hopes to foster ethical partnerships that give due recognition to India's iconic craft.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.