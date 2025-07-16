Elizabeth Warren Slams Nvidia, Trump Administration Over Resumed H20 Chip Sales To China

Senator Elizabeth Warren called out the Trump administration on Wednesday for allowing Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to resume selling its H20 AI chips to China, just months after banning them.

“We should be advancing American tech dominance and national security, not rewarding CEOs who paid for dinner with Trump,” she said in a post on X.

Nvidia's stock edged 0.3% lower in morning trade on Wednesday, after rallying more than 4% to hit an all-time high of $172.40 during the previous session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the AI bellwether also slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory in the past 24 hours.

“Advanced chips are critical to our national security, and the Trump Administration rightfully banned Nvidia from shipping the H20 chip to the PRC just three months ago,” she said in an official statement. Warren added that the reversal of the earlier ban is“true to form” for the Trump administration, citing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's dinner at Mar-a-Lago in April that reportedly cost $1 million per head.

Her comments come after Nvidia said on Monday it had resumed the sale of its H20 AI chips to China, reversing a previous ban. During this trip to Beijing on Wednesday, Huang stated that the company plans to ship more advanced chips to China going forward.

According to Warren, it's“shameful” that other U.S. companies, small businesses, and universities have to wait years to acquire chips for developing artificial intelligence, while the Trump administration and the AI bellwether are prioritizing sending these chips to China.

