With Over $21M Raised, Next Phase Of Lightchain AI Project Underway

SHREWSBURY, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightchain AI , a decentralized infrastructure project integrating artificial intelligence and blockchain, has announced the launch of its Bonus Round following the successful completion of 15 presale stages. The project has raised a total of $21.1 million in early participation, with the Bonus Round now open at a fixed price of $0.007 per token.

This milestone marks a significant phase in Lightchain AI's roadmap as it transitions from presale fundraising to broader community onboarding, validator setup, and developer engagement.

The Lightchain AI protocol features a modular, AI-native blockchain architecture. Core technologies include the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM) for real-time task execution, Proof of Intelligence consensus, and decentralized storage to ensure secure and verifiable data handling. Public GitHub repositories are now live, and the Developer Portal is open with technical documentation, APIs, and SDKs.

“We are excited to enter the Bonus Round with strong momentum and a growing community,” said a Lightchain AI spokesperson.“Our focus remains on building an efficient and scalable decentralized infrastructure that supports real-world AI applications.”

In addition to its core protocol, Lightchain AI is rolling out an ecosystem to support developers and early participants, including:



Validator and contributor node onboarding

A $150,000 grant pool to fund ecosystem tools and dApps

Cross-chain infrastructure and DeFi partnership integrations Incentivized Launchpad for new project deployments

The Bonus Round presents an opportunity for wider participation as the network moves toward mainnet deployment and broader ecosystem development.









To learn more or participate in the Bonus Round, visit:

/lightchain-whitepaper.pdf

