Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Safety Shot Inc


2025-07-16 03:12:11
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:40 AM EST - Safety Shot Inc : Announced it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC granting the Company an additional 180-calendar day compliance period, until December 29, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Safety Shot Inc shares N are trading up $0.03 at $0.41.

