Zilliz Cloud Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz, creator of the open-source vector database Milvus, today announced the availability of Zilliz Cloud in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace . Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, purchase, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Zilliz Cloud using their existing AWS accounts, accelerating the development of AI agents and agentic workflows.

With Zilliz Cloud, developers can rapidly build and deploy retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, semantic search systems, and multimodal AI applications-without the burden of managing infrastructure at scale.

"We're excited to offer Zilliz Cloud in AWS Marketplace," said Charles Xie, Founder and CEO of Zilliz. "This makes it easier for customers to operationalize intelligent agents with high-performance vector search, built-in scalability, and enterprise-grade reliability-all within the AWS environment they already trust."

Zilliz Cloud delivers critical capabilities, including sub-10ms vector search latency, hybrid search that combines vector similarity with metadata filtering, and support for billion-scale datasets. Built for real-world performance, the platform provides optimal search strategies and zero manual tuning through its AI-powered AutoIndex and Cardinal Search Engine . It is a cloud-native database with a distributed architecture designed for on-demand scalability and cost-efficient growth.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Zilliz Cloud in AWS Marketplace, visit Zilliz Cloud Vector Database - Built on Milvus (pay-as-you-go) . To explore the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Zilliz

Zilliz builds next-generation vector database technologies that help organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and accelerate the development of AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike.

Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by the open-source Milvus project. The service supports major cloud platforms, including AWS, and is available in more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.

SOURCE zilliz

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED