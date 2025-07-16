The 19Th Global Freight Forwarders Conference Concludes Successfully In Dubai

MENAFN - GetNews)The 19th Global Freight Forwarders Conference hosted by JCtrans was successfully held in Dubai, bringing together 1,237 logistics professionals and 752 leading enterprises from 74 countries and regions. This three-day event marked a significant milestone for the global freight forwarding industry, opening new avenues for international collaboration.

Opening Ceremony: Shaping a Prosperous Future for Global Logistics

At the opening ceremony, Leon Li, Chief Operating Officer of JCtrans, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the surging value of the Middle Eastern logistics market, now estimated at $27.8 billion and projected to reach $39.2 billion within five years with a compound annual growth rate of 7.1%. He reaffirmed JCtrans's mission to help global freight forwarding companies achieve sustained profitability and emphasized its vision to become“the most trustworthy international logistics trading platform.” JCtrans remains committed to integrity and global partnership, striving to create a more connected and prosperous logistics ecosystem.

Keynote Sharing: Insight and Innovation Go Hand in Hand

During the presentation segment, JCtrans senior executives Crystal Zheng, Zuocai Wei, Yorick Zhu, and Alice Zhang shared deep insights on business opportunity matching, risk mitigation, payment solutions, and global branding strategies.

Crystal Zheng, Senior Vice President of JCtrans Membership and Event, revealed that JCtrans now serves over 11,000 paid members across 179 countries, with an annual renewal rate of 86%. Through its AI-powered inquiry system, the platform facilitates more than 2.2 million business matches per year. Enhanced member store functionality and a new“Inquiry Hit List” further boost visibility and lead conversion.

Zuocai Wei, Senior Specialist of Cooperation Risk Protection, introduced JCtrans's upgraded risk management system. In the past year alone, the platform helped members avoid over 2,200 potential risks, resolved 84% of disputes, and recovered approximately $185 million in claims. With tools like real-time Risk Alerts and Credit Assurance Orders, JCtrans ensures safer and more reliable cross-border transactions.

To tackle payment challenges in the freight forwarding industry, JCtrans launched JC Pay, a settlement solution offering real-time transactions with zero fees. Yorick Zhu, Vice President of Membership, stated that JC Pay has facilitated over $400 million in annual settlements and helped members save millions in banking fees. JCtrans will soon launch JC Verified, a business capability certification service designed to build trust and promote high-quality collaboration across borders.

Alice Zhang, Head of Office of the CEO, highlighted JCtrans's expanding global presence. The reservation system for the upcoming 2025 Shanghai Conference is now open, and planning for the 2026 Thailand Conference is already underway. JCtrans will also participate in the India International Cargo Show, the country's largest logistics exhibition. Additionally, platform enhancements such as booth reservation, exclusive training sessions, and improved digital storefronts are helping members connect with new clients more efficiently.

One-on-One Meetings: Building Practical Partnerships

At the heart of the conference were the one-on-one business meetings, providing a direct communication bridge for participants. These face-to-face interactions helped numerous companies reach initial cooperation agreements, laying the foundation for future business expansion. JCtrans's intelligent matching mechanism significantly improved the efficiency and success rate of these engagements.

Networking Events: Celebrating Connection and Vision

JCtrans also hosted a welcome cocktail reception and a gala dinner to express gratitude to its partners. These gatherings provided valuable networking opportunities, strengthened friendships, and fostered trust, paving the way for deeper long-term cooperation among global attendees.

The success of the JCtrans Dubai Conference underscores the platform's leadership in the global logistics sector and its commitment to building a truly borderless and collaborative logistics community. As preparations unfold for the upcoming events in Shanghai and Thailand, JCtrans will continue working hand in hand with its members to shape a brighter future for the industry and contribute to the seamless flow of global trade.





