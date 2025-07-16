Deploy Scalable, Intelligent AI Agents-Seamlessly Integrated, Enterprise-Ready for Customer & Business Automation

Royal Cyber announces the launch of AgenticAI, an intelligent automation framework designed to revolutionize how modern retailers and B2B enterprises operate.

- Ritesh Patel, CIO at GWA GroupSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Cyber Launches AgenticAI – The Autonomous Framework Powering the Future of Intelligent Digital Commerce.Royal Cyber, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the global launch of AgenticAI-an intelligent automation framework set to redefine how modern retailers and B2B enterprises operate in an increasingly connected digital world.Built for agility, scalability, and decision intelligence, AgenticAI is Royal Cyber's proprietary solution for businesses looking to shift from reactive to proactive, from siloed to composable, and from manual to autonomous. This AI-first framework blends cutting-edge automation, real-time analytics, and flexible architecture to power smarter commerce experiences-across any platform or channel.Why AgenticAI?As the demands of modern commerce intensify, brands face a common set of challenges: fragmented systems, inconsistent data, rising operational costs, and increasing pressure to personalize at scale. AgenticAI solves these challenges by offering an adaptable, intelligence-driven backbone that connects systems, streamlines workflows, and empowers business users to act quickly.Core Capabilities of AgenticAI- Intelligent Workflow Automation: Automate high-volume, rules-based tasks across supply chain, merchandising, and customer service functions with minimal IT intervention.- Real-Time Personalization: Use AI and ML models to dynamically tailor content, offers, and experiences across web, mobile, and in-store touchpoints.- Resilient System Operations: Maintain business continuity with built-in observability, proactive monitoring, and automated corrective actions that ensure optimal performance.- Faster QA and Deployment Cycles: Integrate AgenticAI's test automation suite to reduce testing timelines by up to 50%, identify issues early, and streamline regression testing.- Composable Architecture: Designed to plug into any environment, AgenticAI works seamlessly with modern commerce platforms including Adobe Commerce, Salesforce, commercetools, and SAP.AgenticAI in Action: Solving Real Business ProblemsAgenticAI is already driving measurable transformation across global retailers and manufacturers. One such success story is GWA Group, an Australian leader in building solutions, which partnered with Royal Cyber to modernize its B2B digital core.By integrating AgenticAI, GWA realigned IT with business priorities, enabled faster decision-making across teams, and reduced time-to-market for new capabilities-all while improving visibility across its complex digital landscape.“AgenticAI isn't just another tool-it's a framework for intelligent retail,” said Huzefa Peshawarwala, Executive Vice President at Royal Cyber.“It brings together automation, orchestration, and AI-driven insight to help brands run leaner, move faster, and deliver more personalized experiences without added complexity.”Where to See AgenticAI Next: Online Retailer 2025To see AgenticAI in action, Royal Cyber invites attendees of Online Retailer 2025, Australia's leading retail tech event, to join its expert team at Booth #FL13 from July 23–24 at ICC Sydney.The highlight of Royal Cyber's presence at the event will be a live speaker session on:“Rewiring B2B: How GWA Group Transformed Its Digital Core”Thursday, July 2411:50 AM – 12:20 PMB2B eCommerce Unlocked StageIn this session, GWA's CIO will walk attendees through their transformation journey and reveal how AgenticAI enabled smarter, faster, and more scalable digital operations. Additionally, visitors at the booth will get hands-on demos of AgenticAI's personalization engine, automation workflows, and testing accelerator-plus expert guidance on how to bring agentic intelligence into their digital ecosystems.AgenticAI is more than a solution-it's a strategy to future-proof your business, optimize operations, and unlock growth through intelligence and autonomy.About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber Inc. is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with operations in over 12 countries. With more than 20 years of experience, Royal Cyber empowers Fortune 500 clients through a comprehensive portfolio of services-including AI, automation, cloud modernization, data analytics, enterprise integration, digital commerce, DevOps, customer experience platforms, and managed services. The company helps organizations drive innovation, streamline operations, and accelerate time to value across a wide range of industries.

Sakina Peshawarwala

Royal Cyber

+1 630-355-6292

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

AIAgentBot - Real Time Customer Support by AI | Royal Cyber

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.