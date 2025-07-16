VMX 2026 Program Now Live: World Classic - Celebrating The Champions Of Care Offers 1,200 Hours Of Continuing Education For Veterinary Professionals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on record-breaking momentum from VMX 2025 - where nearly 30,000 attendees from 87 countries and 712 exhibitors gathered to set a new standard for veterinary education and engagement - VMX 2026 returns with a bold and inspiring theme - World Classic. This year's program raises the bar for a high-energy, globally minded conference that honors the care, dedication, passion and performance of veterinary professionals.

"Our veterinary professionals embody everything it means to be world-class. Like true champions, they rise to challenges with courage and heart - delivering gold-level care to the animals we love," said Gene O'Neill, CEO of NAVC. "VMX 2026: World Classic will celebrate the passion, precision and perseverance they bring to their work every day. We can't wait to welcome our veterinary community back to Orlando in January 2026 for our most exciting conference yet."

Extensive CE Sessions

The VMX 2026 program, which is live this week, features 1,200 hours of CE and hundreds of program tracks happening throughout the five-day event. Veterinary professionals from around the globe can "go for the gold" with world-class continuing education, hands-on workshops, behind-the-scenes tours, masterclasses and unforgettable experiences. Sessions that are open to veterinarians, veterinary nurses/technicians and practice managers span a plethora of topics including: medical breakthroughs, new tools and technologies, best practices for veterinary practices, and more. A snapshot of VMX 2026 sessions includes:

Small Animal Health



Navigating the Teenage Dog: Understanding and Supporting Canine Adolescents

You Got To Be Kitten Me: Orthopedic Disease in Cats

Anorexia in Small Rodents: It's Not a Small Problem Flatline to Fibrillation: Managing Arrest Rhythms During CPR

Large Animal Health



Standing Sedation in the Horse: An Anesthesiologist's Perspective

Better Living Through Chemistry When Things Get a Bit Too Western in Livestock Behavior and Welfare Considerations for Managing Impaired Cattle

Exotic Animal Health



Exotic Animal Triage and Common Appointment Presentations

Why Did the Turtle Cross the Road: Management of Traumatic Injuries in Chelonians The Packed Cell Volume Is How Low? Importance of Blood Transfusions in Reptiles

Zoo and Aquatic Animal Health



Vet Techs to the Rescue: Navigating the Deep End of Aquatic Sedation and Anesthetic Procedures

Cheetah Conservation What's in the Box: Unexpected Rapid Fire Wildlife Cases

Treating Toxins:



Urban Legends in Toxicology: Exploring the Myths and Realities of Potential Toxins in the Veterinary Patient

Poultry Toxins: What They Eat When You're Not Looking Ingested Toxins in Birds: Polly Ate More Than a Cracker...

Practice Management:



Leveraging AI for Enhanced Efficiency

Low-Cost Clinics: Supporting Access to Care in the Real World

Trying To Keep Rural Veterinary Practice: A New Perspective on an Old Profession Front Desk, Front Lines: How CSRs Drive Practice Growth and Marketing

Press Registration Now Open

Credentialed members of the media may attend VMX 2026 for free, either in person or virtually. Journalists will have exclusive access to interview world-renowned veterinary experts, explore the latest innovations in veterinary care, and cover key topics. To register and attend as a member of the press or to schedule one-on-one interviews with the experts about the latest in veterinary medicine, in advance of VMX 2026, please contact [email protected] .

Veterinary professionals can secure their spot at VMX 2026 with Early Bird rate now available at $125 per person. This year also marks the return of the NAVC's exclusive Lion Club registration tier. Launched in 2025 as an innovative, industry-first offering for the veterinary community, the Lion Club registration is designed for those seeking a champion's experience. This includes premium perks such as priority access to sessions and entertainment, lunch vouchers and elevated experiences throughout the event, including exclusive access to the VIP Lion Club Lounge for the attendee and a guest.

Veterinary and veterinary nurse/technician students, as always, may attend for free. Guest registration is also available. VMX Virtual will also take place. Click here for VMX 2026 registration .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit calendar/ .

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community