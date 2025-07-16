DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Episource, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Episource, LLC ("Episource"). Episource learned of a data breach on or about February 6, 2025.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE .

About Episource, LLC

Episource LLC is a health tech company that helps insurance plans and medical groups improve risk scoring and compliance through specialized software and support services.

What happened?

On or about February 6, 2025, Episource identified unusual activity within its computer network. The company initiated an investigation and determined that between January 27, 2025, and February 6, 2025, a cybercriminal gained access to and copied certain data from Episource's computer systems.

The compromised data may have included names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses, as well as one or more of the following: Social Security number or date of birth, health plans or policies, insurance carrier information, member or group identification numbers, and Medicaid-Medicare governmental payor identifiers; medical record numbers, physicians, diagnoses, medications, test results, images, and details of care and treatment. Over 5.4 million individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Episource, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Episource data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED