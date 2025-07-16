DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Episource, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Episource, LLC ("Episource"). Episource learned of a data breach on or about February 6, 2025.
If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE .
About Episource, LLC
Episource LLC is a health tech company that helps insurance plans and medical groups improve risk scoring and compliance through specialized software and support services.
What happened?
On or about February 6, 2025, Episource identified unusual activity within its computer network. The company initiated an investigation and determined that between January 27, 2025, and February 6, 2025, a cybercriminal gained access to and copied certain data from Episource's computer systems.
The compromised data may have included names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses, as well as one or more of the following: Social Security number or date of birth, health plans or policies, insurance carrier information, member or group identification numbers, and Medicaid-Medicare governmental payor identifiers; medical record numbers, physicians, diagnoses, medications, test results, images, and details of care and treatment. Over 5.4 million individuals have been affected by this data breach.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Episource, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Episource data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment