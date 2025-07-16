DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Next Level Finance Partners, LLC D/B/A Century Support Services Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Next Level Finance Partners, LLC d/b/a Century Support Services ("Century Support Services"). Century Support Services learned of a data breach on or about November 7, 2024.
If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE .
About Century Support Services
Century Support Services, a North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania-based business, helps individuals manage and reduce their unsecured debt through settlement programs.
What happened?
On or about November 7, 2024, Century Support Services experienced a network disruption involving unauthorized access by a third party. The company initiated an investigation, which revealed that one or more files accessed contained personal information.
The compromised data may contain names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers or state identification numbers, medical records, health insurance details, passport numbers, financial account information, and digital signatures. At least 160,759 individuals have been impacted by this data breach.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Century Support Services, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Century Support Services data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
