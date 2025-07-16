New AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) Soars On Completion Of Merger And NASDAQ Listing
The stock closed yesterday at $3.2700, up 0.6600, gaining 25.29% on volume of over 620,000 shares following news that of the successful completion of its business combination with Bannix Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BNIX) a special purpose acquisition company, resulting in each of VisionWave Technologies and BNIX becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings Inc. On July 15, 2025, VisionWave Holdings shares of common stock will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "VWAV" and its warrants will trade on under the trading symbol "VWAVW."
According to Research and Markets, "The booming Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market, valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2034, is growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Key drivers include demand for autonomous systems, enhanced defense capabilities, and robotic automation."
Disclaimer/Disclosure: VisionWave Holdings Inc is a paid for featured defense company on Investorideas
More disclosure info can be found here . More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.
