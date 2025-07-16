New AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) Soars On Completion Of Merger And NASDAQ Listing

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a top rated investment site for investment and trading ideas for AI and defense stocks issues an alert for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV ), a defense development company focused on integrating advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous solutions across air, ground, and sea domains ranging from high-resolution radars and advanced vision systems to radio frequency sensing technologies seeking to redefine operational efficiency and precision for military and homeland security applications worldwide.

The stock closed yesterday at $3.2700, up 0.6600, gaining 25.29% on volume of over 620,000 shares following news that of the successful completion of its business combination with Bannix Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BNIX) a special purpose acquisition company, resulting in each of VisionWave Technologies and BNIX becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings Inc. On July 15, 2025, VisionWave Holdings shares of common stock will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "VWAV" and its warrants will trade on under the trading symbol "VWAVW."

According to Research and Markets, "The booming Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Aerospace and Defense Market, valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 55.5 billion by 2034, is growing at a CAGR of 10.2%. Key drivers include demand for autonomous systems, enhanced defense capabilities, and robotic automation."

