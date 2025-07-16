India's Electronics Exports Jump 47% In June 2025
Official trade data released by the Ministry of Commerce shows exports stood at USD 35.14 billion, registering a marginal 0.05 per cent rise compared to June 2024.
Despite overall stagnation, electronics exports surged 47.1 per cent to USD 2.8 billion, driven largely by rising smartphone shipments-especially iPhones-to the U.S., in anticipation of new tariff measures.
In contrast, traditional export sectors underperformed. Gems and jewellery exports fell by 20.4 per cent to USD 1.78 billion, while petroleum product exports dropped 15.9 per cent to USD 4.6 billion, affected by lower global demand and reduced crude oil prices.
On the import front, India's overall goods imports dipped 3.7 per cent to USD 53.9 billion. The decline was led by a 25.7 per cent drop in gold imports, which fell to USD 7.5 billion, and an 8.4 per cent decline in crude oil and petroleum imports, which stood at USD 13.8 billion. Imports of coal and coke also dropped 19.1 per cent to USD 7.75 billion, reflecting better domestic availability.
However, electronics imports rose 9.5 per cent to USD 8.4 billion, and machinery and computer imports increased 8.5 per cent to USD 4.4 billion, indicating robust local investment in manufacturing and assembly.
Exports to the U.S. jumped 23.5 per cent to USD 8.3 billion, solidifying its position as India's top export destination. Meanwhile, exports to China grew 17.2 per cent to USD 1.4 billion, while imports from China rose 2.5 per cent to USD 9.5 billion.
The data suggests a gradual shift in India's trade structure, with high-tech sectors gaining ground as traditional labour-intensive exports face challenges.
