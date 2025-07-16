EUR/USD Analysis Today 16/07: Bearish Trend Begins (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Beginning a bearish inclination. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1590 – 1.1500 – 1.1430. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1700 – 1.1780 – 1.1840.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1560 with a target of 1.1700 and a stop loss of 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1750 with a target of 1.1600 and a stop loss of 1.1800.
"Shorting the US dollar" has been described as the most crowded trade for the first time in the survey's history, which is something to consider in the short term, as extremes in trading positions can be considered a contrarian indicator for an imminent market reversal. However, strong demand for hedges against US dollar weakness may limit the dollar's ability to recover, reinforcing the advance of the EUR/USD exchange rate towards the psychological 1.20 resistance.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAccording to the report, the proportion of fund managers looking to increase their hedges against a weaker dollar reached 33% in July, down slightly from 39% in June, while 41% reported that they do not plan any changes to their foreign exchange hedging ratios.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.
