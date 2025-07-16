India Achieves 50% Clean Energy Milestone Five Years Ahead Of 2030 Target: MNRE

MENAFN - KNN India)India has achieved its 2030 Paris Agreement target five years ahead of schedule, with 50 percent of its total installed energy capacity now sourced from non-fossil fuels, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced on Tuesday.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, in a post on social media platform X, stated that the country's total installed energy capacity stands at 484.8 gigawatts (GW), of which 242.8 GW is derived from clean energy sources, including solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power.

Solar energy has emerged as the leading contributor to India's renewable energy portfolio.

According to NITI Aayog data, solar energy accounts for nearly half of the country's renewable capacity, with 111 GW installed as of May 2025. Wind and hydro power follow with 51 GW and 48 GW respectively.

In addition to the current capacity, India has another 130 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline, with solar power expected to account for approximately 60 percent of this upcoming capacity.

The rapid expansion in renewable energy has attracted significant interest from both domestic and international investors.

Waaree Energies, one of India's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers, recently secured substantial orders including a 410 MW contract from Aditya Birla Renewables and a 362 MW order from Engie India.

Adani Energy, another key player in the sector, reported a 59 percent increase in module sales in FY25, totaling 4.3 GW, including 1.72 GW in exports.

On the generation side, NTPC Green has already commissioned 1.6 GW of renewable energy projects and has 9.1 GW under execution. An additional 9.9 GW remains in the development pipeline.

