Triagenics Closes $3 Million Series B-1 Financing To Support Regulatory Process For Third Molar Prevention Technology

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TriAgenics, Inc. , a privately held medical device company pioneering a non-surgical approach to third molar (wisdom tooth) prevention, today announced the closing of a $3 million Series B-1 financing round. The round was approved by shareholders and completed in partnership with Asclepius Ventures , a private investment firm focused on breakthrough healthcare technologies.

The proceeds will support TriAgenics' regulatory and clinical strategy, including a planned De Novo classification request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its flagship technology, the Zero3® TBA device.

The Zero3 TBA technology gently warms third molar tooth buds in pediatric patients, inducing agenesis-meaning the wisdom teeth never form. By preventing the need for future surgical extraction, the Zero3 TBA system aims to eliminate the pain, swelling, recovery time and complications commonly associated with third molar removal.

“Following feedback from the FDA and our regulatory consultants, we have aligned on the De Novo process as the most appropriate pathway for our novel device,” said David Thrower, CEO of TriAgenics.“This financing enables us to confidently move forward with that regulatory process. Once FDA clearance is achieved, we look forward to bringing this revolutionary product to market and improving both short- and long-term outcomes for dental patients everywhere.”

David Jahns from Asclepius Ventures went on to add,“Wisdom tooth extraction is one of the most common surgical procedures in the United States - and soon will be one of the most preventable. TriAgenics' novel technology offers a compelling solution to the pain, swelling and recovery time many adults suffered through as a teen rite of passage.”

Legal counsel for this transaction was provided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati for TriAgenics, and Foley Hoag LLP for Asclepius Ventures.

About TriAgenics

TriAgenics is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the standard of care for third molar (wisdom tooth) management. The company's patented Zero3 TBA System uses precisely targeted thermal energy to ablate third molar tooth buds in pediatric patients-preventing wisdom teeth from ever forming. By eliminating the need for future surgical extraction, the Zero3 TBA System is designed to reduce the pain, swelling, and recovery time typically associated with third molar removal. TriAgenics is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Asclepius Ventures

Asclepius Ventures LLC ( ) is a healthcare-focused venture capital firm dedicated to advancing the commercialization of proven healthcare technologies. Led by David Jahns, who is also Managing Partner at Galen Partners, Asclepius Ventures brings deep industry expertise and strategic guidance to innovative companies poised for growth. The firm partners with entrepreneurs and healthcare leaders to scale solutions that reduce costs, improve clinical outcomes, and transform care delivery. By aligning capital with mission-driven innovation, Asclepius Ventures is committed to accelerating the impact of next-generation healthcare solutions.

