Pudu Robotics Unveils MT1 Vac, An AI-Powered Industrial Sweeper And Vacuum

July 16, 2025 by David Edwards

Pudu Robotics , a specialist in service robotics, has unveiled the Pudu MT1 Vac, an AI-powered robotic Sweeper and Vacuum designed to meet the rising demand for high-performance dry cleaning in commercial and industrial spaces.

Combining sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping functions in a single robot, MT1 Vac brings intelligent automation to large-area environments such as airports, metro stations, hotels, casinos, and office buildings.

The MT1 Vac expands Pudu Robotics' cleaning portfolio by addressing a clear market need for reliable, high-capacity automated vacuuming.

Positioned between the wet-cleaning-focused CC1 series and the original MT1 sweeper for large debris, the MT1 Vac was developed from real-world customer insights to provide enhanced suction power and specialized dry-cleaning performance for demanding applications.

Building on the MT1's proven AI-powered sweeping technology for large-scale environments, the MT1 Vac introduces advanced vacuuming, upgraded filtration, and multi-surface adaptability.

Equipped with LiDAR SLAM and VSLAM navigation for dynamic environment mapping, alongside IoT integration for seamless multi-floor operations, MT1 Vac ensures efficient and flexible cleaning in challenging, high-traffic settings.

Pudu MT1 Vac features Triple-Mode Cleaning

The MT1 Vac seamlessly integrates sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping functionalities, making it the first robot to excel in both large debris collection and deep vacuuming, ideal for diverse environments like carpeted casino floors, mixed-surface airports, and high-traffic shopping malls.

High-Performance Dual-fan Suction

Powered by an industry-first twin-fan vacuum design, MT1 Vac delivers robust suction that easily removes fine particles and larger debris such as 3mm steel balls. The dual airflow chambers boost suction efficiency by up to 200%, while effectively minimizing dust dispersion.

Industry-Leading 55cm Suction Width

Designed for efficiency in large spaces, MT1 Vac features a 55cm suction path. This extended coverage reduces cleaning time and maximizes operational throughput, especially in expansive areas such as airports, convention centers, and casinos.

Large-Capacity Dust Storage for Long Autonomy

MT1 Vac is equipped with a 6L internal trash box and dual 7L disposable dust bags, providing a total waste capacity of 20L. This configuration supports extended operations – up to 10 consecutive days in a 1,000 sq m carpeted area – before requiring emptying, significantly reducing service frequency and labor dependency.

HEPA-Grade Filtration for Clean Air

Using AI-powered sensors, MT1 Vac detects floor material in real time and automatically adjusts brush pressure, roller speed, and suction strength accordingly. This ensures both cleaning efficiency and surface protection, making it suitable for mixed-material environments such as carpet-hard floor transitions in airports or office buildings.

AI-Enabled Surface Recognition and Adjustment

The robot's onboard AI identifies floor materials in real time and dynamically adjusts its brush speed and suction strength, ensuring optimal results on both hard floors and carpets.

Optional Vertical Cleaning for Hard-to-Reach Areas

To extend cleaning beyond flat surfaces, MT1 Vac supports an optional vertical suction module. This allows the robot to clean non-floor areas such as wall edges, upholstered seating, glass panels, and other vertical or semi-enclosed surfaces – enabling full-space, three-dimensional cleaning coverage.

As the cleaning industry continues to adopt smarter and more specialized automation, MT1 Vac strengthens Pudu Robotics' position as a leader in intelligent cleaning solutions.

Building on the foundation of the original MT1, it delivers targeted enhancements in vacuum performance, filtration, and adaptability – offering a dependable, intelligent solution for modern facility operations.