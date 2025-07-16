Investornewsbreaks Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) Advances Turnaround With Nasdaq Compliance, Strategic Acquisitions, And Al Shola Gas Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fusion Fuel Green (Nasdaq: HTOO) a green hydrogen and energy solutions provider, today issued a shareholder update outlining key 2025 developments. The Company completed a 1-for-35 reverse stock split effective July 14 to regain Nasdaq compliance. Following the 2024 insolvency of its Portuguese subsidiary, Fusion Fuel acquired a controlling stake in Quality Industrial Corp. and its operating unit Al Shola Al Modea Gas Distribution LLC (“Al Shola Gas”), targeting $20 million in 2025 revenue. Al Shola has booked $7.4 million in new contracts since November and added over 1,800 residential and two commercial service agreements, generating $0.9 million in recurring annual revenue. Fusion Fuel also raised $2.58 million through convertible notes and secured a $25 million equity line to stabilize its capital structure. In May, the Company agreed to acquire a UK-based fuel distributor for approximately £50 million and Bright Hydrogen Solutions Ltd. (“BrightHy Solutions”) signed an agency agreement with Sungrow Hydrogen Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd. to deploy electrolyzer systems in Iberia. CEO John-Paul Backwell said the Company has addressed legacy issues, injected fresh capital, and built momentum through Al Shola and BrightHy, with a clear path to long-term shareholder value.

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.

