Investornewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Taps IBN To Lead Corporate Communications Amid AI-Driven Oncology Pipeline Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , a biotech company leveraging its RADR(R) AI platform to accelerate precision oncology drug development, has engaged IBN to lead its corporate communications strategy. With clinical programs targeting lung, brain, breast, and blood cancers-including three AI-guided candidates and a CNS-focused subsidiary-Lantern is advancing multiple FDA-designated therapies in active trials. The partnership with IBN aims to expand investor awareness as Lantern pursues key milestones across its data-driven, biomarker-informed pipeline.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is an AI company transforming the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development. The company's proprietary AI and machine learning platform, RADR(R), leverages over 200 billion oncology-focused data points and a library of 200+ advanced ML algorithms to help solve real-world problems in oncology drug development. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has accelerated the development of its growing pipeline of therapies that span multiple cancer indications, including both solid tumors and blood cancers. On average, Lantern's newly developed drug programs have been advanced from initial AI insights to first-in-human clinical trials in 2-3 years and at approximately $2.5 million per program.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN