Mastercard: Delivering Pathways To Sustained Prosperity

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Mastercard

July 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Mastercard showcases how it is advancing against its mission to power economies and empower people, building a sustainable economy where everyone prospers, in its 2024 Impact Report . The report details the meaningful progress the company has made across its impact strategy pillars - People, Prosperity and Planet - and the connection of these efforts to its business objectives.

The report reflects on the year's progress, outlines areas of opportunity and reinforces a deep commitment to driving inclusive, sustainable growth for the long term. With a focus on transparency, accountability and innovation, Mastercard remains steadfast in its efforts to build a thriving economy where people prosper on a healthy planet.

Progress and highlights from Mastercard's impact efforts in 2024 include:

Empowering all people to reach their full potential

Mastercard continues to foster a workplace and world where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, empowered by a culture of community and belonging.



Over 90% of employee respondents to a 2024 employee survey said they are proud to work at Mastercard.

Employees volunteered over 135,000 hours serving local communities in 2024, up 11% from 2023. 309,000 students educated through Kids4TechTM and Girls4TechTM in 2024, reaching more than 12 million students in 65 countries and territories since the program's inception in 2014.

Advancing prosperity around the world

Mastercard is focused on helping everyone participate in the digital economy, connecting people to the tools and resources that can help them chart pathways to prosperity for their families, communities and beyond. This work is a collaborative effort with the company's partners.



Connected 960 million people to the digital economy since 2015 through 2024, toward the company's goal to connect 1 billion people to the digital economy by 2025.

Connected 65 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to the digital economy since 2020 through 2024, surpassing the company's goal.

Reached 19 million micro and small businesses through Mastercard Strive from 2021 through 2024, surpassing the company's goal.

Registered 7 million users on the Community Pass platform since 2018, across Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Prevented over $47.9 billion in fraud losses over the last three years through one AI-powered cybersecurity solution alone.

Preserving the planet for future generations

Mastercard understands a thriving economy requires a healthy planet, which is why it is driving toward net zero emissions and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon, regenerative economy.



Decreased Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 7% year-over-year, while experiencing 12% growth in net revenue, reflecting continued decoupling of corporate growth from greenhouse gas emissions.

71% of the company's top emitting suppliers have committed to science-based targets to reduce emissions, and reported through CDP, public reporting or supplier agreement.

For the eighth consecutive year, continued to generate or source 100% renewable energy for its operations. 26 million trees funded for restoration through the Priceless Planet Coalition since 2020, toward the goal of 100 million trees.

“Our work supports people in Kennesaw, café owners in Kuala Lumpur, smallholder farmers in Kenya and everywhere in between,” said Jon Huntsman, vice chairman and president, Strategic Growth, Mastercard.“It's about bringing new technologies, insights, tools and resources that connect them to the digital economy while keeping them protected. That way they can focus on what's important – achieving their dreams, growing their operations and contributing to the prosperity of their communities.”

Mastercard's 2024 Impact Report is available online .

Media contact

Sarah Ely

914-325-4716 | ...

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Originally published by Mastercard

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.