Generative AI Chatbot For Knowledge Bases Activator Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Storefront

DALLAS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent , a leading provider of Data and AI Consulting Services, today announced the availability of its Generative AI Chatbot for Knowledge Bases Activator in the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, build, and deploy Cloudelligent's AI-powered assistants using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Cloudelligent's Generative AI Chatbot Activator helps organizations build secure and optimize conversational assistants, enabling customers to deliver scalable, AI-driven experiences with speed and confidence.

"By offering Generative AI Chatbot for Knowledge Bases Activator through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, we're providing customers a streamlined way to access and deploy Agentic AI-powered capabilities more quickly and efficiently," Qasim Akhtar, CEO at Cloudelligent. "Our startup and SMB clients in the financial services, education, healthcare, and non-profit industries are already using these capabilities to automate support, reduce response times, and improve information access, demonstrating the real-world value of our AI-based solutions."

This AWS Marketplace offering delivers essential capabilities including easy setup, natural, human-like conversations, and extracting fast, accurate answers from company knowledge bases. These features enable customers to boost productivity, minimize search time, and improve self-service.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools storefront, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Cloudelligent's Generative AI Chatbot for Knowledge Bases Activator in AWS Marketplace, visit here . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative AI, DevOps, and Modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent and follow them on LinkedIn .

