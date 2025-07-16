Zest AI Named To CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 List

Recognized as a leading innovator in Enterprise Fintech, Zest AI is helping financial institutions of all sizes modernize their lending ecosystem through responsible AI

BURBANK, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zest AI , a leader in AI lending technology, today announced that it has been recognized as a leading company in the Enterprise Fintech category on CNBC's 2025 World's Top FinTech Companies list , a prestigious annual ranking developed in partnership with Statista. The list recognizes fintech innovators creating impactful, technology-driven financial solutions around the globe.

"Being named one of the world's top fintech companies, and as an Enterprise Fintech category leader, reflects a growing recognition of how AI is strengthening our financial system," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "By equipping lenders with AI tools that address long-standing gaps in America's consumer credit system, we're not only helping more people access credit-we're also strengthening the broader U.S. economy. As we continue to scale, we're proud to play a role in modernizing lending to help lenders innovate and grow their business while making more accurate and faster credit decisions a reality for more Americans."

Zest AI's product suite supports the full lending lifecycle. Together, these tools help financial institutions lend with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.



LuLu Lending Intelligence: Provides lenders with simple access to real-time insights of their portfolios and the broader market. Lenders can make strategic decisions faster and backed by more data with a GenAI-powered intelligence platform designed to help identify business opportunities, performance gaps, and optimize portfolio health.

AI-Automated Underwriting: Optimize access to credit with fair, accurate decisions that allow you to approve more creditworthy borrowers with confidence and reduce loss. Zest Protect Fraud Detection: Protect against application fraud with AI detection that provides more visibility and control in your risk tolerances while reducing customer friction.

Financial institutions rely on Zest AI's flagship product, AI-automated underwriting, to replace outdated credit models with advanced machine learning that evaluates hundreds of data points–far beyond the 15-20 used in traditional scoring. Zest AI has developed over 600 custom credit models, enabling lenders to automate up to 80% of loan decisions, reduce charge-offs by 20%, and expand approval rates responsibly, while maintaining consistent risk standards.

CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list is compiled based on in-depth analysis of publicly available data and rigorous assessment of performance indicators across multiple fintech sectors. Companies are selected for their innovation, impact, and ability to improve financial services through technology. This recognition highlights Zest AI's leadership and innovation in enterprise fintech.

About Zest AI

Founded in 2009, Zest AI is a leader in financial technology with a mission to modernize lending and strengthen the financial system. The company is transforming the $17 trillion US consumer credit marke by delivering AI technology that helps lenders identify creditworthy borrowers overlooked by legacy credit methods, while leveling the playing field for financial institutions of all sizes to harness AI. With over 600 custom AI models and 50+ issued and pending patents, Zest AI is providing financial institutions with a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning underwriting, fraud detection, lending intelligence, and more to make smarter lending decisions that power growth and profitability. Learn more at Zest AI and connect on LinkedIn .

