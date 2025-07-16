The Mount Sinai Hospital Announces Tender Pricing Information

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mount Sinai Hospital ("MSH") today announced tender pricing information. Pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated July 1, 2025 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"), MSH invited Holders to tender, subject to the applicable Tender Cap, their Target Bonds for cash at a purchase price based on a fixed spread over the relevant Reference Yield equal to the bid-side yield of the relevant Reference U.S. Treasury Security, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Target Bonds tendered for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date, and on the terms and as further described in the Offer to Purchase. All capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined are used as defined in the Offer to Purchase. The Early Tender Deadline occurred at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2025, and has not been extended. The Expiration Date is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 30, 2025, and the Settlement Date is August 4, 2025. As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Tender Offers are subject to the Aggregate Minimum Tender Amount and the applicable Tender Caps. As of the Early Tender Date, the aggregate principal amount of tendered Target Bonds has exceeded the Aggregate Minimum Tender Amount and none of the Tender Caps have been exceeded. As a result, all Target Bonds tendered as of the Early Tender Date are expected to be fully accepted for purchase, without proration, by MSH subject to the terms of the Tender Offers. Any additional tender offers to be received after the Early Tender Date and on or before the Expiration Date remain subject to the applicable Tender Cap and therefore only those offers, if any, remain subject to proration as described in the Offer to Purchase. The Reference Yield and Total Consideration for Target Bonds tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase by MSH was determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on July 16, 2025 and are listed in the table set forth below. Subject to satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, MSH intends to accept for purchase the aggregate principal amount of Target Bonds tendered in the Offer to Purchase set forth in the table below. The Settlement Date is the day on which MSH will provide payment of the Total Consideration or the Late Tender Consideration, as applicable, plus in each case Accrued Interest with respect to Target Bonds that are validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and that are accepted for purchase. It is anticipated that the Settlement Date for the Tender Offers will be August 4, 2025, the third business day after the Expiration Date.

CUSIP

No.

(Base

623115) (1) Maturity

Date

(July 1) Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal

Amount

Expected to

be Accepted

for Purchase Interest

Rate Reference

Yield ( 2 ) Fixed

Spread Purchase

Yield AC6 2035 $75,000,000 $21,913,000 $21,913,000 3.831 % 4.451 % +196 bps 6.411 % AD4 2048 $307,000,000 $48,567,000 $48,567,000 3.981 % 4.982 % +187 bps 6.852 % AE2 2049 $500,000,000 $193,914,000 $193,914,000 3.737 % 4.982 % +197 bps 6.952 % AF9 2050 $400,000,000 $77,459,000 $77,459,000 3.391 % 4.987 % +192 bps 6.907 %

CUSIP

No.

(Base

623115) (1) Principal

Amount

Outstanding Purchase

Yield Offer

Purchase

Price* Early

Tender

Premium* Total

Consideration** Late

Tender

Offer

Consideration*** AC6 $75,000,000 6.411 % $842.27 $50.00 $892.27 $842.27 AD4 $307,000,000 6.852 % $714.71 $50.00 $764.71 $714.71 AE2 $500,000,000 6.952 % $641.46 $50.00 $691.46 $641.46 AF9 $400,000,000 6.907 % $584.71 $50.00 $634.71 $584.71

* Per $1,000 principal amount.

** Per $1,000 principal amount for offers received on or prior to the Early Tender Date.

*** Per $1,000 principal amount for offers received after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date.

As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. See "THE OFFER- Conditions to the Offer" in the Offer to Purchase.

(1) CUSIP is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association (the "ABA"). CUSIP data herein is provided by CUSIP Global Services ("CGS"), managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by FactSet Research Systems Inc. The CUSIP number listed above is being provided solely for convenience of reference and neither MSH, the Dealer Manager, the Information and Tender Agent, nor their respective agents or counsel make any representation with respect to such number or undertake any responsibility for its accuracy.

(2) The Reference Yield is based on the Reference U.S. Treasury Security set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Information Relating to the Offer

MSH commenced the Offers on July 1, 2025. Jefferies LLC is the Dealer Manager (the "Dealer Manager") for the tender offer. Investors with questions regarding the Offers may contact Jefferies LLC at (212) 284-2300, (212) 708-2901 or [email protected] . Globic Advisors Inc. is the information and tender agent for the tender offer (the "Information and Tender Agent") and can be contacted at (212) 227-9622, [email protected] , or .

The full details of the Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Globic Advisors Inc. through the means described in the preceding paragraph.

About Mount Sinai Hospital

Certain information relating to the Target Bonds and MSH may be obtained by contacting the Information and Tender Agent. Such information is limited to the Offer to Purchase and any information incorporated therein by reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by MSH's management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in the offering document incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. MSH cannot be certain that any expectations, forecasts or assumptions made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projections will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and MSH assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE The Mount Sinai Hospital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED