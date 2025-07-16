The Mount Sinai Hospital Announces Tender Pricing Information
|
CUSIP
|
Maturity
|
Principal
|
Principal
|
Principal
|
Interest
|
Reference
|
Fixed
|
Purchase
|
AC6
|
2035
|
$75,000,000
|
$21,913,000
|
$21,913,000
|
3.831 %
|
4.451 %
|
+196 bps
|
6.411 %
|
AD4
|
2048
|
$307,000,000
|
$48,567,000
|
$48,567,000
|
3.981 %
|
4.982 %
|
+187 bps
|
6.852 %
|
AE2
|
2049
|
$500,000,000
|
$193,914,000
|
$193,914,000
|
3.737 %
|
4.982 %
|
+197 bps
|
6.952 %
|
AF9
|
2050
|
$400,000,000
|
$77,459,000
|
$77,459,000
|
3.391 %
|
4.987 %
|
+192 bps
|
6.907 %
|
CUSIP
|
Principal
|
Purchase
|
Offer
|
Early
|
Total
|
Late
|
AC6
|
$75,000,000
|
6.411 %
|
$842.27
|
$50.00
|
$892.27
|
$842.27
|
AD4
|
$307,000,000
|
6.852 %
|
$714.71
|
$50.00
|
$764.71
|
$714.71
|
AE2
|
$500,000,000
|
6.952 %
|
$641.46
|
$50.00
|
$691.46
|
$641.46
|
AF9
|
$400,000,000
|
6.907 %
|
$584.71
|
$50.00
|
$634.71
|
$584.71
* Per $1,000 principal amount.
** Per $1,000 principal amount for offers received on or prior to the Early Tender Date.
*** Per $1,000 principal amount for offers received after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date.
As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. See "THE OFFER- Conditions to the Offer" in the Offer to Purchase.
(1) CUSIP is a registered trademark of the American Bankers Association (the "ABA"). CUSIP data herein is provided by CUSIP Global Services ("CGS"), managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association by FactSet Research Systems Inc. The CUSIP number listed above is being provided solely for convenience of reference and neither MSH, the Dealer Manager, the Information and Tender Agent, nor their respective agents or counsel make any representation with respect to such number or undertake any responsibility for its accuracy.
(2) The Reference Yield is based on the Reference U.S. Treasury Security set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
Information Relating to the Offer
MSH commenced the Offers on July 1, 2025. Jefferies LLC is the Dealer Manager (the "Dealer Manager") for the tender offer. Investors with questions regarding the Offers may contact Jefferies LLC at (212) 284-2300, (212) 708-2901 or [email protected] . Globic Advisors Inc. is the information and tender agent for the tender offer (the "Information and Tender Agent") and can be contacted at (212) 227-9622, [email protected] , or .
The full details of the Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they will contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be obtained from Globic Advisors Inc. through the means described in the preceding paragraph.
About Mount Sinai Hospital
Certain information relating to the Target Bonds and MSH may be obtained by contacting the Information and Tender Agent. Such information is limited to the Offer to Purchase and any information incorporated therein by reference.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included or incorporated by reference herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, forecasts and assumptions by MSH's management and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated, including, without limitation, the risks set forth in the offering document incorporated by reference into the Offer to Purchase. MSH cannot be certain that any expectations, forecasts or assumptions made by management in preparing these forward-looking statements will prove accurate, or that any projections will be realized. It is to be expected that there may be differences between projected and actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and MSH assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
