DENVER, CO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising demand for sustainable and secure digital asset participation, JA Mining has announced a strategic expansion of its renewable-powered mining operations across North America. This move coincides with a recently completed third-party platform security audit, aimed at reinforcing the company's commitment to transparency, compliance, and user data protection in the evolving cloud mining landscape.

The announcement comes at a time when institutional activity in the crypto sector has intensified, with Bitcoin trading above $118,000 and other major assets like Ethereum and XRP seeing renewed investor interest. As noted in a recent Yahoo Finance article, sustainable mining partnerships-such as Tether's initiative with Adecoagro to power Bitcoin mining using solar and battery systems-are shaping the future of decentralised infrastructure .

JA Mining's expanded facilities now include multiple solar and wind-powered data centres designed to reduce carbon impact while improving regional access and operational resilience. These centres support the mining of major protocols and are aligned with emerging environmental and social governance (ESG) benchmarks that are gaining traction across the financial sector.

To complement the infrastructure expansion, JA Mining underwent an external cybersecurity assessment evaluating its encryption protocols, system uptime, and multi-layered access control. Following the audit, the platform implemented enhancements to elevate its encryption framework, boost internal security layers, and improve real-time system monitoring capabilities.

“Security is now a baseline expectation, not a differentiator,” said Maya Cohen, Strategy Director at JA Mining.“As more users seek credible ways to engage with digital assets, our focus remains on reinforcing both platform integrity and sustainable infrastructure-two pillars that define the next generation of blockchain access.”

Industry data supports this shift. According to recent reports, over 60% of cloud mining infrastructure deployed in 2025 incorporates automated systems, with more than 50% powered by renewable energy sources. Adoption of AI-enabled cloud mining platforms has grown by approximately 25% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a user base increasingly drawn to low-barrier, climate-conscious models for blockchain engagement.

JA Mining's enhancements come as part of a broader effort to ensure operational transparency while contributing to a cleaner, more secure crypto mining ecosystem. The company offers users a decentralized entry point into blockchain participation without requiring hardware ownership or technical proficiency.

The platform will continue rolling out regional integrations and compliance-driven upgrades across additional jurisdictions through 2025. These measures are aimed at improving local performance, supporting data sovereignty, and maintaining alignment with global digital finance standards.

As the cloud mining sector matures from niche to infrastructure-grade utility, providers like JA Mining are positioning themselves not just as service platforms, but as contributors to the ongoing transformation of how digital networks are powered, accessed, and secured.

JA Mining is a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure provider focused on security, automation, and sustainability. With operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, the company leverages renewable energy and AI-based systems to support encrypted access to major cryptocurrency networks.

