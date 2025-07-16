Amid Protests, Tripura Forms Task Force To Address Row Over Smart Electric Meters

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, July 16 (IANS) Amid the statewide protests by the opposition parties against installation of smart electric meters in the premises of consumers, the state government owned Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) on Wednesday has taken strict action against electricity bill fraud carried out by some meter readers, officials said.

A four-member task force was formed to deal with the controversy and dispute involving the smart electric meters.

Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, has ordered a full fledged investigation into the fraudulent acts after a section of people raised allegations against TSECL and smart meters.

A TSECL official said that from December 2024 and till July (2025), around 89,632 smart meters were installed.

The Minister in a statement said that over the past few days, some issues regarding smart meters have surfaced among the public and that is why, he has directed TSECL to conduct an investigation by forming a task force if there is any issue with smart meters.

“A task force was formed comprising four officers, including two Deputy General Managers of TSECL. The main aim is that if there is any issue with smart meters, prompt and effective action should be taken. Any consumer facing issues with smart meters can immediately inform TSECL, and the task force would inquire into it to solve the dispute, if any. No other issues would be entertained except those related to smart meters,” said Minister Nath, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio.

He said that a few days ago, an electric consumer in Khowai district who had installed a smart meter in his premises, alleged that he received a hefty bill of Rs 82,000 due to a technical error in the meter.

“After investigation, it was found that with the help of a meter reader, the consumer had manipulated the electricity bill previously. The meter reader had submitted incorrect readings to TSECL for over three years,” said the minister.

He said that the TSECL has issued a show-cause notice to the concerned private company for gross negligence and breach of contract, which led to substantial revenue loss for the corporation. TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu earlier said that in alignment with the Union government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), six lakh consumer friendly smart electric meters would be installed in the premises of the consumers across Tripura.

He said that the TSECL, in alignment with the Centre's RDSS and under the Asian Development Bank-funded projects, has taken significant strides in modernising the state's power infrastructure through the installation of smart meters.

The smart meters provide real-time usage data to both consumers and TSECL, and these meters would abolish the existing manual meter reading system, he said.

Basu had said, adding that the project is likely to be completed by March 2027 with an estimated cost of Rs 603 crore.

Opposition CPI (M) and the Congress have been organising massive protests across Tripura protesting against the installation of smart electric meters and the recent increase in electricity tariff.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, who is also the state Secretary of CPI (M), claimed that installation of anti-consumer smart electric meters is a first step to privatise the power sectors.