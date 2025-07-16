Automation Anywhere Achieves The AWS Generative AI Competency

Company Earns AWS Generative AI Competency for Assisting Global Organizations in Enhancing Productivity and Driving Business Transformation Through AI-powered Automation

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At AWS Summit New York City , Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. This recognition reflects Automation Anywhere's proven technical expertise and customer success in designing, deploying, and operationalizing generative AI solutions on AWS.

"Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency underscores the strength of our AI-powered agentic automation system and validates the real-world impact we're delivering to enterprise customers," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer of Automation Anywhere. "This recognition affirms our ability to combine generative AI, automation, and orchestration at scale-helping organizations unlock productivity, reduce friction in work, and make faster, smarter decisions with the trust and agility of AWS."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) introduces a new class of AI-powered software agents that autonomously manage complex business processes. Integrated with Amazon Bedrock, APA combines generative AI with enterprise-grade automation and orchestration to handle dynamic tasks, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable business outcomes. Designed with built-in governance and security, APA helps organizations move faster toward the autonomous enterprise-unlocking new levels of agility, productivity, and scalability across industries. Learn more: automationanywhere/rpa/agentic-process-automation .

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at

