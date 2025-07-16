Automation Anywhere Announces Availability Of Agents In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At AWS Summit New York City, Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced the availability of AI agents in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy Automation Anywhere's AI agents using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Automation Anywhere's new AI agents help organizations automate complex knowledge tasks, enhance customer experience, and improve content generation-enabling enterprises to streamline operations, increase agility, and unlock measurable value from their generative AI investments.

"As one of the first companies to deliver AI agents in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, we're proud to help lead the shift toward practical, enterprise-ready generative AI," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer at Automation Anywhere. "This new channel gives customers a seamless way to adopt agentic automation solutions that enhance productivity, speed up decision-making, and accelerate their journey to becoming an autonomous enterprise."

Available Today: New AI Agents Purpose-Built for Enterprise Use Cases

Financial Report Analyst: This AI agent analyzes financial reports and earnings calls to extract key metrics and generate insights. It provides accurate, context-aware financial analysis based solely on source data-ideal for finance teams that require fast and reliable reporting. Explore Agent ))

Technology Copywriter: This AI agent generates four variations of compelling article titles (conservative, creative, metaphorical, and bold) using brand-aligned reference examples and target keywords-enabling marketers and writers to scale SEO-optimized tech content with speed and consistency. Explore Agent ))

Sentiment & Tone Analysis: This AI agent analyzes support emails and customer messages for sentiment and tone, flagging urgency, formality, and emotion with detailed justifications. This helps customer experience and support teams prioritize and personalize responses, thereby improving the quality and speed of resolutions. Explore Agent ))

Talent Scouting : This AI agent analyzes resumes against job descriptions to calculate role-fit scores and provides structured candidate evaluations covering experience, education, and skills. It helps recruiters and hiring managers scale the initial review process, apply consistent criteria, and support good governance practices while aligning organizational policies and compliance requirements. Explore Agent ))

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.



Learn more about Automation Anywhere's AI agents in the AWS Marketplace .

Learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace . Explore our full library of AI Agents

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at

Logo -

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED