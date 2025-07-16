Stackgen Announces Availability Of Stackhealer In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen , a leading provider of AI-native infrastructure automation solutions, today announced the availability of StackHealer in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. This enables AWS customers to easily discover, buy, and deploy StackGen's AI-SRE incident remediation copilot using their AWS accounts, accelerating agentic SRE workflows and reducing time-to-resolution during production incidents.

The AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. StackHealer helps organizations reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), modernize runbooks, and proactively remediate outages-enabling platform and SRE teams to scale without increasing toil.

"We are excited to be part of this launch. StackGen benefits being part of AWS Agentic Marketplace and allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our infra-aware AI copilot, helping them resolve incidents faster, stay compliant, and keep infrastructure in sync with real-world changes." said Aaron Yang, AI Product Manager

Terraform-compliant remediation suggestions and execution

These features enable customers to move from alert-to-action within minutes, reducing on-call fatigue, improving SLA performance, and embedding AI agents directly into their incident workflows.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS solution , StackHealer supports integration with existing observability tools and infrastructure-as-code workflows, enabling seamless deployment across cloud environments and alignment with enterprise compliance standards.

To learn more about StackGen in AWS Marketplace, visit StackHealer Agent

To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About StackGen

StackGen builds AI-native tools that accelerate infrastructure automation, reduce operational toil, and unlock developer productivity. With solutions like StackHealer , the company empowers platform teams to build scalable, self-healing systems grounded in infrastructure context, compliance, and real-time telemetry.

Media Contact: John Jamie, StackGen Inc. Phone: 415 747 4446 Email: [email protected]

