Vectra AI Analyst Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced the availability of Vectra AI Analyst in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover AI agents solutions, including Vectra AI Analyst – available with Vectra AI Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Vectra AI Analyst, which is powered by Amazon Bedrock , accelerates incident response by automating escalation workflows and investigative reporting, freeing up analyst time and driving faster resolutions.

"We're excited to offer Vectra AI Analyst in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category," said Jeff Reed, Chief Product Officer at Vectra AI. "AWS Marketplace allows us to provide customers with a streamlined way to access our AI Analyst agent, giving defenders rapid access to AI that understands their challenges – delivering meaningful insights, not just more data."

Vectra AI Analyst delivers essential capabilities including:



Rapid investigation acceleration

High-precision correlation of threat signals

AI-driven response scaling Automated escalation reporting.

These features enable customers to dramatically accelerate threat investigation, reduce alert fatigue, and scale threat detection and response across hybrid and cloud environments.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Vectra AI Analyst in AWS Marketplace, visit here .

To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks. The Vectra AI Platform delivers AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) to surface and stop threats across the data center, campus, remote work, identity, cloud, and OT environments. In the first-ever Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Network Detection and Response, Vectra AI was named a Leader and positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. With 35 patents in AI security and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on Vectra AI to see and stop attacks their other tools can't. For more information, visit

