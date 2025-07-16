Netskope Announces Availability Of Netskope One Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, a leader in modern security and networking, today announced the availability of Netskope One Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Netskope One DSPM using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Built for AI-native and cloud environments, Netskope One DSPM helps enterprises automatically discover and classify data, provide access governance and monitor risky data use, all from a single, unified console. It plays a critical role in protecting sensitive data used in AI models, LLM pipelines, and other agentic applications-without slowing down innovation.

"Discovering all your sensitive data and who has access to it, is critical to having an effective AI strategy, and an AI strategy begins with a data strategy," said Andy Horwitz, SVP Global Partner Ecosystems at Netskope. "Our customers are already using these capabilities to manage risk, reduce their attack surface, and automate data security management and compliance, demonstrating the real-world value of the Netskope One platform as part of a unified data security strategy. By listing Netskope One DSPM in AWS Marketplace, we're making it easier for customers to adopt agent-based security workflows at scale and help them buy and deploy solutions faster and more efficiently."

Netskope One DSPM delivers essential capabilities including a unified dashboard, contextualized data analysis and automated classification and tagging. All of Netskope's capabilities-including Netskope One DPSM and Netskope One DLP-are seamlessly integrated for continuous, real-time visibility into data wherever it lives: covering AI, cloud, web and private apps. These features enable customers to adopt a unified approach to data security, protecting their data from a single management console, with a single set of policies and all through a single platform.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

