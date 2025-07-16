EPAM DIAL Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ), a leading provider in digital transformation services and product engineering, today announced the availability of DIAL in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy and deploy AI agents solutions, including EPAM's DIAL open-source GenAI enterprise platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

DIAL is an agentic AI orchestration platform that helps organizations seamlessly integrate and leverage powerful large language models from AWS Bedrock, such as Anthropic Claude, within their existing workflows. The Platform not only supports agentic workflows and data-native reasoning but also addresses key structural challenges of deploying AI-at-scale in production across business functions. It also introduces new approaches to working with structured and unstructured data using AI and fosters collaboration across entire enterprises. EPAM recently announced the DIAL 3.0 Platform which embodies EPAM's commitment and broader vision for enabling enterprise AI adoption through a modular, open-source approach - one that balances innovation velocity with long-term control, interoperability and responsible governance.

"By offering DIAL in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our open-source GenAI orchestration enterprise platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Vlad Agres, VP of Cloud Business at EPAM. "Our customers in healthcare, life sciences, financial services, insurance, retail and oil & gas are already using these capabilities to boost the power of Cloud-Native engineering even further with AI, improve operational productivity, scale faster AI adoption and achieve enterprise-wide efficiency."

EPAM DIAL delivers essential capabilities including, empowering business users with intuitive QuickApps to rapidly create AI-driven solutions without coding, while providing developers with powerful CodeApps for building and deploying customized enterprise applications. These capabilities enable organizations to seamlessly integrate AI into daily workflows, driving productivity and operational efficiency-at-scale. These features enable customers to build, manage, and scale their own secure and customized AI applications, providing greater flexibility and control over their AI solutions.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about:



DIAL in AWS Marketplace

The new AI Agents and Tools storefront in AWS Marketplace
EPAM's advanced AI solutions and advisory capabilities

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM ) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUNTM and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally, but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners and our people around the world.

We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

Learn more follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

