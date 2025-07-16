Straiker Announces Availability Of Ascend AI And Defend AI In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straiker, a leading provider of AI-native security solutions for enterprise AI applications and agents, today announced the availability of Ascend AI and Defend AI in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Straiker's AI security platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Ascend AI and Defend AI help organizations secure their AI agents through continuous red teaming, protect against prompt injection and data leakage in real-time, and maintain complete forensic visibility across agentic workflows, enabling customers to confidently deploy AI agents with comprehensive security.

"By offering Ascend AI and Defend AI in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our AI security platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Ankur Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Straiker. "Our customers in financial services, technology, and telecommunications are already using these capabilities to identify vulnerabilities through automated red teaming and enforce real-time protection, demonstrating the real-world value of AI-native security."

Ascend AI and Defend AI deliver essential capabilities including Ascend AI's continuous agentic red teaming with attack agents that autonomously discover and exploit vulnerabilities, Defend AI's real-time guardrails that block tool manipulation and excessive agency attacks, and chain of threat forensics providing full-stack traceability across all agentic interactions. These features enable customers to proactively test their AI agents for security weaknesses and protect them in production environments.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS. Available as vendor hosted API solutions, Ascend AI and Defend AI support seamless integration with existing AI applications and CI/CD pipelines. This enables customers to implement continuous security testing and real-time protection without code changes across their AI agent deployments.

About Straiker

Straiker is an AI-native security company that provides cutting-edge solutions to protect enterprise AI applications and agents. Founded by AI and cybersecurity veterans and backed by Lightspeed Ventures and Bain Capital Ventures, Straiker helps organizations confidently deploy AI.

