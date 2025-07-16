MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Press Release

Atos announces availability of Atos Polaris AI Platform in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category

Paris, France – July 16, 2025 – Atos, a leading provider of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces the availability of Atos Polaris AI Platform in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy and deploy AI agents solutions, including Atos' Agentic and Generative AI solution using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

The Atos Polaris AI Platform helps organizations simplify business operations, such as quality assurance, IT support, contract compliance, financial analysis and market research, enabling customers to orchestrate complex business workflows with real-time data synchronization.

“By offering Atos Polaris AI Platform in AWS Marketplace we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our Atos Polaris AI Platform, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently,” said Alexa Van Den Bempt, EVP, Head of Group Partnerships at Atos . "Our customers in many industries are already using these capabilities to help them leverage a comprehensive framework of autonomous AI agents that orchestrate complex business workflows, demonstrating the real-world value of Atos Polaris AI Platform."

Atos Polaris AI Platform delivers essential capabilities including financial reports analysis, IT support and quality assurance. These features enable customers to interpret and analyze large documents and reports to provide highly accurate summaries and actionable recommendations based on specific requirements.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing through AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments and access through AWS.

