Varonis Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MIAMI, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, today announced the availability of Varonis for AWS in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agent solutions, including Varonis, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

The Varonis platform delivers essential capabilities to protect data in the AI era. Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data across your AWS resources and workloads, automatically fixes misconfigurations, right-sizes data access, and identifies suspicious activity.

"By offering Varonis in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access Varonis for AWS and help them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass. "Our customers are already using these capabilities to help safeguard the data fueling their AI initiatives with one comprehensive platform."

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

