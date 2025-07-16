Amnic AI Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

Amnic offers AI Agents for FinOps, allowing teams to manage and optimize their cloud costs using natural language

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amnic , a leading provider of FinOps OS powered by AI Agents, today announced the availability of its context-aware AI Agents in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Amnic's FinOps AI Agents, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.

Amnic AI's context-aware FinOps Agents help organizations handle repetitive FinOps tasks autonomously, perform RCA, and generate stakeholder-ready and persona-specific reports. It aims to help customers reclaim 24 hours per user by automating tasks that require continuous debugging of costs. The Agents also enable creating reports 10x faster, reducing anomaly debugging time by 90%, and running cloud financial health checks in under 30 seconds.

Amnic also delivers essential capabilities, including Cost Allocation, Unit economics, Kubernetes Management, Budgeting, and Forecasting. These features enable customers to visualize, control, and manage their cloud costs better.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS solution, Amnic's FinOps AI Agents support querying complex cost nuances within the cloud infrastructure using natural language. This enables customers to democratize the overall understanding and management of cloud costs, in the relevant business context, across teams and stakeholders within the organization.

To learn more about Amnic's FinOps AI Agents in AWS Marketplace, visit Amnic on AWS Marketplace . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Amnic

Amnic is a FinOps OS, helping businesses gain clarity on every dollar of their cloud spend using AI agents. With Amnic, teams can deliver context-aware and role-specific cost insights that bring together the financial, business, and engineering contexts within modern cloud teams. Leading FinOps, DevOps, and Engineering teams rely on Amnic to help create cloud cost accountability, better cost allocation, and manage their infrastructure spend more efficiently.

