Tonic.Ai Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tonic, a leading provider of data de-identification, synthesis, and provisioning solutions, today announced the availability of Tonic Textual, Tonic Structural, and Tonic Fabricate in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Tonic's synthetic data solutions using their AWS accounts, accelerating agent and agentic workflow development.Tonic helps organizations generate high-quality synthetic data that mimics the structure and content of sensitive customer information without exposing real data. This allows organizations to leverage their own proprietary data to build domain-specific generative AI applications that drive tangible business value.“By offering our solutions in the AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our secure synthetic data platform,” said Ian Coe, Co-founder and CEO at Tonic.“Our customers in regulated industries like healthcare, finance, and insurance are already using these capabilities to power agent-driven applications without compromising sensitive data, demonstrating the real-world value of safe, synthetic text.”Tonic's solutions deliver essential capabilities including context-aware sensitive data detection and de-identification, multimodal data synthesis, and enterprise security and governance. These features enable customers to safely accelerate LLM development, optimize data workflows, and reduce risk in AI adoption.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.To learn more about Tonic in AWS Marketplace, visit this listing . To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, click here .About TonicTonic empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data transformation, de-identification, synthesis, and subsetting, in pursuit of its mission to make data usable. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Comcast, American Express, and Volvo, Tonic innovates to advance its goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

