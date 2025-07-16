ADLM 2025 To Address Medical Misinformation, Health Risks Posed By Plastics, AI Integration Into Care, Precision Medicine, And More

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) from July 27-31 in Chicago, laboratory medicine experts will communicate the awe-inspiring power of this field to advance healthcare and transform lives around the globe. Presented this year in partnership with the Canadian Society of Clinical Chemists (CSCC), the meeting will delve into a variety of timely topics, including urgent problems related to clinical AI integration, fake medical news, and the pervasiveness of plastics, as well as tapping into the promise of genomics and microbiome medicine for personalized healthcare.

Research and clinical strategies for unleashing genomics. The field of genomics - which studies a person's complete set of genes - is offering new hope for patients with rare diseases. While individually such conditions affect a relatively small number of patients, collectively they impact up to 30 million Americans. In the meeting's opening plenary, Dr. Heidi L. Rehm will present strategies, technologies, and analysis methods researchers are using to identify genetic causes of rare disease. She'll also describe innovative approaches to global data sharing and how genomics could lead to new treatment and testing modalities. Dr. Rehm is the 2025 Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship awardee and chief genomics officer at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Integrating AI into real-world healthcare. There's a lot of hype around the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the amount of unpaid, overtime work done by healthcare workers, which can trigger burnout. However, although 950 machine-learning–enabled devices have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, clinical use remains limited so far. In this plenary, Dr. Judy Wawira Gichoya, associate professor of interventional radiology and informatics at Emory University, will examine the challenges of implementing AI in real-world healthcare and present examples of algorithms that were deployed and later retracted to inform future integration efforts.

The dangerous consequences of misinformation. The spread of conspiracy theories and misinformation is a defining characteristic of our time. This "infodemic" shapes our perceptions about health, wellbeing, and biomedical research, as well as the policies that surround them. Professor Timothy Caulfield, research director of the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta, Canada, will deliver a provocative plenary describing the most pernicious falsehoods and the cultural forces behind them, including celebrity culture, fearmongering, social media, and cognitive bias. In addition, he will provide concrete steps that individuals and organizations can take to prevent the spread of misinformation - and the twisted science that comes from it.

Leveraging microbiome medicine for precision care. The human microbiome - which refers to the collection of microbes in the body - plays a key role in managing people's health. Microbiome changes can substantially affect people's allergic responses, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, and a range of other disease states. In his plenary, Dr. Jack Gilbert, director of the Microbiome and Metagenomics Center at the University of California, San Diego, will share insights from microbiome-wide association studies and describe how these findings can help scientists develop individualized approaches to diet and medicine.

How to address the health threat of plastics. While much of the public health concern over plastic has focused on visible or microscopic plastic, the gravest threat may come from additives called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These substances have been widely detected in the population, especially in communities located near production facilities. Dr. Leonardo Trasande, professor of pediatrics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, will discuss the emerging science on PFAS, including how to reduce exposure through behavioral and regulatory intervention, and recent calls for PFAS testing in clinical labs.

"The ADLM 2025 program spotlights the sweeping scope of laboratory medicine in solving the most pressing problems of our time," said ADLM CEO Mark J. Golden. "From harnessing AI to delivering care with stunning specificity to combatting misinformation, this year's meeting truly brings the wonder of our field into view for all."

Session information

ADLM 2025 registration is free for members of the media. Reporters can register online here:

Plenary sessions

Session 11001 Global strategies to advance genomic medicine

Sunday, July 27

5-6:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time

Session 12001 Artificial intelligence in real world clinical settings

Monday, July 28

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Central Time

Session 13001 Infodemic! Is misinformation killing us?

Tuesday, July 29

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Central Time

Session 14001 Precision microbiome medicine: Identifying diagnostics and treatments

Wednesday, July 30

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Central Time

Session 15001 The urgent threat of plastics to human health, and what we can do about it

Thursday, July 31

8:45-10 a.m. U.S. Central Time

All plenary sessions will take place in Room S100 of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

About ADLM 2025

ADLM 2025 (formerly the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo) offers 5 days packed with opportunities to learn about exciting science from July 27-31 in Chicago. Plenary sessions will explore urgent problems related to clinical artificial intelligence (AI) integration, fake medical news, and the pervasiveness of plastics, as well as tapping into the promise of genomics and microbiome medicine for personalized healthcare.

At the ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo, more than 800 exhibitors will fill the show floor of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, with displays of the latest diagnostic technology, including but not limited to AI, point-of-care, and automation.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health for all through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) unites more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from 110 countries around the world. Our community is at the forefront of laboratory medicine's diverse subdisciplines, including clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, clinical microbiology, and data science, and is comprised of individuals holding the spectrum of lab-related professional degrees, certifications, and credentials. Since 1948, ADLM has championed the advancement of laboratory medicine by fostering scientific collaboration, knowledge sharing, and the development of innovative solutions that enhance health outcomes. For more information, visit .

