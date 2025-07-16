USDC Meets AI Mining, Pfmcrypto Launches Smart Cloud Mining With Daily USDC Payouts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Say goodbye to volatility-earn consistent income in BTC, XRP, ETH, or SOL through AI-optimized mining with USDC payouts. No hardware, no complexity-just smart, steady rewards

New York, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the USDC ecosystem gains global momentum, PFMCrypto proudly introduces a groundbreaking advancement in decentralized finance: USDC-based smart cloud mining contracts. Now available via both web and mobile platforms, these flexible short-term contracts allow users to mine USDC remotely-with no equipment, no setup, and no technical expertise required. For the first time, everyday users can actively engage in the USDC economy through a seamless, fully integrated platform.

Visit the PFMCrypto website or download the mobile app to get started today.





Mine USDC with Confidence-Secure, Seamless, and AI-Powered

Mine USDC with Confidence-Secure, Seamless, and AI-Powered

As one of the most trusted and widely used stablecoins, USDC now enters the mining arena through PFMCrypto's innovative cloud-based solution. Users can mine USDC directly, or allow PFMCrypto's AI optimization engine to automatically shift mining power to the most profitable assets-such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP-ensuring maximum returns. All earnings are paid out daily in the cryptocurrency of your choice, offering consistent income regardless of market conditions.

Built for both beginners and seasoned crypto users, PFMCrypto empowers everyone to earn USDC passively and securely-from anywhere, anytime.

Key Features of PFMCrypto's USDC Cloud Mining Contracts:

1. Complete USDC Integration – Deposit, purchase, mine, and withdraw USDC within a single, unified platform.

2. Multi-Coin Mining Support – Earn in BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC, and BCH.

3. AI-Optimized Profitability – Smart algorithms automatically allocate mining power to the top-yielding assets.

4. Fully Remote Access – No mining hardware required-mine via mobile or browser from anywhere.

5. Capital Protection – 100% principal return upon contract maturity helps reduce risk and protect your assets.

Flexible Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy

PFMCrypto offers a wide range of USDC-supported cloud mining contracts, suitable for both short-term exploration and long-term earnings. Each plan is designed for predictable daily returns, capital safety, and total transparency:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00 daily

Whether you're getting started or scaling your crypto portfolio, PFMCrypto delivers low-risk, high-transparency contracts designed for consistent USDC income.

Click here to explore more mining contracts.

What Makes PFMCrypto's USDC Mining Unique?

1. Truly Accessible – No mining rigs, no tech skills-just register and start earning.

2. USDC-Native Functionality – Handle your entire USDC mining experience in one smooth ecosystem.

3. Stable Returns via Smart Allocation – AI dynamically adjusts mining strategies for optimized performance.

4. Multi-Asset Flexibility – Mine USDC or diversify earnings into BTC, ETH, and other leading cryptos.

5. Anywhere Access – Secure, remote mining from your phone or desktop-whenever, wherever.

Start in 3 Simple Steps:

1. Sign Up – Create your account and get a $10 welcome bonus

2. Choose a Contract – Pick from short or long-term options (1 to 60 days)

3. Start Earning – Monitor your daily returns and withdraw in your preferred crypto

Start mining USDC now at:

Or download the PFMCrypto mobile app for iOS and Android.

Mining XRP for a Smarter Digital Future:

Since 2018, PFMCrypto has helped millions of users around the world generate passive crypto income through secure, AI-powered, cloud-based mining systems. Now, with the introduction of USDC mining, the platform combines institutional-grade infrastructure with retail accessibility, giving everyone the opportunity to earn stable, daily income in a trusted digital dollar.

“USDC is stable, trusted, and globally adopted,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson.“Now it's mineable-securely, remotely, and profitably. We've removed the barriers so anyone can participate in the future of decentralized finance.”

Markets may fluctuate-but your daily mining income doesn't have to.

Join the USDC mining revolution today at:

CONTACT: Amelia Elspeth PFMCrypto ...