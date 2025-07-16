Lumanova Launches The Luma D Light: A Smart UVB Therapy Device For Daily Vitamin D Support

New wellness device helps consumers and spa-goers naturally double Vitamin D levels with targeted UVB exposure in just 60 days

- Dr. Paul Barattiero,SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Vitamin D deficiency reaching near-epidemic levels, wellness technology company LumaNova introduces the Luma D Light , an innovative, intelligent UVB light therapy device designed to help the body naturally produce Vitamin D-in just 1–2 minutes per day.Backed by peer-reviewed research and patented LED technology that delivers precise, narrowband UVB light, the Luma D Light safely stimulates the body's Vitamin D production without the risks associated with sunburn or overexposure. Clinical studies show consistent use of the device typically doubles users' vitamin D3 levels within 60 days, significantly improving immune health, mood, and energy.“Today, most people aren't getting sufficient sunlight to maintain optimal Vitamin D levels, impacting everything from mood to immune resilience,” said Dr. Paul Barattiero, founder and CEO of LumaNova.“The Luma D Light reconnects the body to its natural rhythm, safely and effectively, helping users achieve measurable improvements in their Vitamin D levels within just two months of regular use.”Key Features:.Patented LED Technology: delivers UVB light exclusively in the ideal range (290–315 nm) for natural Vitamin D production without the risk of skin burning..1–2 minutes of Daily Use: typically doubles vitamin D3 levels within 60 days, supporting immune function, mood enhancement, and sustained energy..Integrated app-based systems: ensures precise timing, optimal exposure, and user safety..Wall-Mounted Design: Includes a rotatable panel allows targeted exposure to the abdomen or back-areas most effective for vitamin D synthesis..Engineered for Professional Environments: Perfect for spa and clinic settings as well as personal home wellness spaces.Key Health Benefits:.Supports Immune Resilience: Increases vitamin D levels, helping strengthen the body's natural defenses..Elevates Mood & Reduces Fatigue: Improves mood, reduced symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and sustained daily energy..Enhances Bone & Muscle Health: Promotes calcium absorption critical to skeletal strength and neuromuscular function..Safe & Natural Regulation: Uses the body's own UVB-triggered synthesis process for optimal absorption-no risk of overdose common with high-dose oral supplements.Unlike oral supplements, whose absorption can vary greatly, the Luma D Light utilizes the body's natural synthesis process, offering a bioavailable and self-regulating alternative.Availability:The Luma D Light is now available at and select wellness providers and retail partners nationwide.About LumaNovaLumaNova is a pioneering wellness technology company focused on restoring health through the power of light. From red light and near-infrared therapy to UVB-enabled Vitamin D support, LumaNova creates intelligent devices designed to seamlessly integrate into modern wellness routines. Engineered for spas, clinics, and home users alike, LumaNova products empower people to live brighter, healthier lives-backed by science and powered by light.

