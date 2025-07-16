Shop Home Med Announces Scholarship Opportunity In Partnership With Bold

Shop Home Med Scholarship for Student Caregivers is about recognizing the sacrifice it takes to care for a loved one while also pursuing your education.

- Ezrie Meyes, COO of Shop Home Med. BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shop Home Med , a leading provider of home medical supplies, is proud to announce a new scholarship opportunity in collaboration with Bold , an innovative platform dedicated to connecting students with scholarships . The Shop Home Med Scholarship aims to support students pursuing their educational goals while taking care of a loved one by offering a $1,000 award.The Shop Home Med Scholarship for Student Caregivers is about more than just financial support; it's about recognizing the strength, sacrifice, and heart it takes to care for a loved one while also pursuing your education. Applicants must submit their applications by March 3, 2026, to be considered for this prestigious award."We are excited to partner with Bold to offer this scholarship opportunity," said Ezrie Meyes, COO of Shop Home Med. "At Shop Home Med, we understand the importance of education and want to empower caregivers who are passionate about making a difference in their lives."About Shop Home Med:Shop Home Med is a leading provider of home medical supplies, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals and caregivers by offering a wide range of products and services. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring that customers have access to the resources they need to live comfortably and independently at home.About Bold:Bold is a scholarship platform that connects donors with students to create opportunities for higher education. By leveraging technology and innovation, Bold aims to make scholarships more accessible and transparent, empowering students to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

