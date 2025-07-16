Fytertech Appoints Matt Wild As New Chief Executive Officer
"I'm incredibly honored to be appointed CEO," said Matt Wild. "This reflects the trust of an extraordinary organization, its owner, and board of directors. I am happy to lead this team and drive the next chapter of FyterTech's success story."
Previous to his CFO role at FyterTech, Matt's career has been rooted in the Paper and Nonwovens industry with a wide breadth of experience from ever-increasing roles within Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Matt also serves on the Bellin College Board of Trustees and is on the Chicago CFO Leadership Council.
About FyterTech Nonwovens
FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and EssentialsTM brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit
