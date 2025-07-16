Crescendo And Amazon Deliver Breakthrough In Voice AI For Customer Service

Amazon Nova Sonic helps Crescendo drive peak support quality, unlocking a new wave of CX innovation

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (AWS Summit) -- Crescendo , the AI-native platform built for outcomes and one of the fastest-growing customer experience (CX) companies to-date, today announced a major leap forward in its mission to move customer service into the age of intelligent engagement. With Nova Sonic, Amazon's foundation model for speech understanding and generation, Crescendo now enables its customers to deliver fully-automated, natural conversations across voice support channels-delivering high-quality, personalized voice engagements around the clock.

This advancement enables companies to offer on-demand conversational voice support anytime, solving major pain points across the industry. Companies can also use voice AI to deliver live, guided setup support, with seamless handoffs to Crescendo's human agents when needed. This ensures continuity in conversations, empowers proactive engagement and demonstrates the real-world value of Nova Sonic in action.

"Voice support has long been overdue for innovation," said Matt Price, CEO of Crescendo. "With Nova Sonic, we're bringing intelligence, availability, and personalization to every call-redefining what great customer service sounds like. What we've been particularly impressed with is how it delivers real-time voice conversations that are fast, natural, and highly accurate-even when callers speak with diverse accents or in noisy environments. It's a breakthrough moment in our journey to lead the future of AI-powered CX."

Amazon also celebrated the partnership as a model for rapid innovation in the AI ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to see CX innovators like Crescendo quickly adopt Nova Sonic to build voice-enabled AI agents and scale high-quality customer support," said Eshan Bhatnagar, Director & Head of Product for AGI at Amazon. "Their rapid deployment highlights the transformative potential of AI to reshape customer engagement and drive operational efficiency."

This milestone builds on a series of recent enhancements from Crescendo-including real-time orchestration across voice and messaging, image recognition in chat, autonomous agent assist, predictive CSAT scoring, and built-in QA automation. Each is designed to extend Crescendo's AI-native platform and make world-class support faster to deploy, easier to scale, and measurably more effective.

With Nova Sonic, Crescendo continues to push the frontier of voice AI-helping companies turn support into a strategic growth lever. Read more about today's news on the blog .

Crescendo is the AI-native customer experience (CX) platform built for outcomes. Backed by General Catalyst and Celesta Capital, Crescendo powers voice and digital support for global brands through a fully-managed solution that blends cutting-edge automation with a 3,000+ person workforce. Learn more at crescendo .

