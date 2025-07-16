Senior Living Members Set To Receive Even Greater Value As Navigator Group Purchasing, Inc. Extends Strategic Partnership With Foodbuy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Group Purchasing, Inc ., a Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) Company, and the largest and most experienced full-service GPO exclusively focused on senior living, today announces the extension of its strategic partnership with Foodbuy , a national procurement leader with more than $35 billion in managed spend.

The renewed partnership strengthens Navigator's mission to help people age with grace and helps its members achieve both their resident care goals and financial outcomes. Navigator members will continue to receive best-in-class pricing and benefit from tailored analytics for smarter purchasing, culinary consulting to enhance resident satisfaction and comprehensive programs supporting operational excellence. Members also gain insights into emerging trends to help stay ahead of the market.

"At Navigator, our focus has been and will continue to be to deliver measurable value to our members," said Omar Mustafa, Chief Financial Officer, MHA. "This extended partnership allows us to accelerate our strategy of driving value for our members, offering our members the enhanced purchasing options and support they need to succeed - not just in today's market, but as the industry and markets evolve."

"Foodbuy highly values our partnership with Navigator Group Purchasing Inc. This extension highlights our continued commitment to deliver value to all constituents and support Navigator's important mission of helping people 'age with grace.' We are excited about the future with Navigator and look forward to continuing this collaboration," said Jason C. Marriott, Foodbuy CFO.

Navigator aims to be a strategic partner in our members' success and ensure that senior living communities - whether large or small, regional or national - can access the solutions and support needed to thrive. This partnership underscores Navigator's commitment to supporting the evolving needs of its members and the communities they serve, and positions Navigator to deliver even greater operational value and innovation to Navigator members nationwide, driving improved resident care and long-term success in senior living.

About Navigator, Inc.

Navigator Group Purchasing, Inc. has experienced leadership in healthcare and hospitality purchasing services, delivering savings and cash flow improvement to its members. A focused portfolio of products, innovative services and strong relationships with members, vendors and manufacturers differentiates Navigator from its competition. Carefully assembled discounted contracts with key vendors and manufacturers produces committed programs to members for improved savings and increased customer satisfaction. For more information, visit

About MHA

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. (MHA) is a leading health care services and software company that offers a growing portfolio of services and solutions to support the diverse and complex needs of the alternate site health care provider. MHA provides expertise in Group Purchasing, Managed Care and Payor Contracting, Reimbursement Management, Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, Pharmaceutical Data Analytics, Consultant Pharmacy Software and Legislative Advocacy. Through the delivery of innovative health care services and solutions, MHA helps Members increase operational efficiency, maximize business growth and provide optimum care for their patients. For more information, visit .

