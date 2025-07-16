Schirmer Theatrical Announces New Collaboration With Anoushka & Sukanya Shankar: The Ravi Shankar Ensemble

The Ravi Shankar Ensemble celebrates legendary sitarist, Maestro Ravi Shankar and features 6 musicians hand-picked by Anoushka & Sukanya Shankar.

- Betsey Perlmutter, Vice President & Creative DirectorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schirmer Theatrical (part of Wise Music Group) is proud to announce a new concert production which will introduce The Ravi Shankar Ensemble . This multi-generation collective of world-class musicians – hand-picked by Anoushka and Sukanya Shankar – was formed in dedication to the masterful compositions and enduring legacy of the creative luminary and sitarist, Ravi Shankar whose innovative artistry brought Indian classical music to the world.For the ensemble's debut tour, Shankar's wife, Sukanya, and daughter, musician Anoushka Shankar , have curated a thoughtful collection of Ravi Shankar's repertoire. The program will focus on Shankar's notable devotion to both tradition and creativity, weaving together elegantly designed visuals with rare audio and video materials from the Ravi Shankar archives alongside a dynamic selection of his soul-stirring music.The Ravi Shankar Ensemble includes: Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), Anubrata Chatterjee (Tabla), B C Manjunath (Mridangam), Ravichandra Kulur (Flute), Padma Shankar (Violin, Vocals), and Aayush Mohan (Sarod).The debut tour reaches 12 highly esteemed performing arts centers across the U.S. in March/April 2026 (booked by outer/most agency):.March 18: Princeton, NJ (McCarter Theatre Center).March 19: Bethesda, MD (The Music Center at Strathmore).March 20: New York, NY (The Town Hall).March 22: Chicago, IL (Chicago Symphony Center).March 24: Richardson, TX (Eisemann Center).March 27: Mesa, AZ (Mesa Arts Center).March 29: La Jolla, CA (The Baker-Baum Concert Hall).March 31: Los Angeles, CA (The Alex Theatre).April 2: San Luis Obispo, CA (Harold Miossi Hall).April 3: Livermore, CA (Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center).April 4: San Francisco, CA (SF Jazz at Herbst Theatre).April 6: Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)Sukanya Shankar says,“Ravi Shankar, the Indian Sun continues to shine on. Raviji's influence extends beyond music, encompassing cultural exchange, spiritual exploration, and his role as a global ambassador for India. I am so happy and deeply touched that through this tour of The Ravi Shankar Ensemble with young virtuosic musicians, his legacy continues to inspire and influence generations to come."Anoushka Shankar says,“Curating this concert program alongside my mother has been a profound way to reconnect with my father's music – not just as his daughter, but as his student and a fellow musician perpetually learning from his vast body of work. Although it's virtually impossible, I wanted to showcase the breadth of what made him the incomparable musician he was: beyond a performer and sitar player but also a composer, innovator and pioneer. The pieces we've chosen carry so many shades: complexity and lightness, discipline and abandon. I'm so excited to share this living, breathing celebration of his artistry with new audiences, brought to life by truly incredible musicians who understand the depth of what it means to play his music."The Ravi Shankar Ensemble is produced by Schirmer Theatrical LLC (part of Wise Music Group). Concert bookings by outer/most agency.ABOUT RAVI SHANKARIn a career that spanned decades and continents, Maestro Ravi Shankar had an indelible imprint on global music history and culture. A virtuosic Indian musician and composer known for his mastery of the sitar, Shankar was a leading cultural figure of the 20th century and a major figure in the Hindustani music tradition, reshaping the centuries-old form into what is now as recognized as today and introducing Western audiences to the classical tradition of Indian Ragas. He popularized Indian classical music globally through his teaching, performances, and collaborations with Western musicians like Yehudi Menuhin, Philip Glass and George Harrison. His compositions for sitar and orchestra bridged the gap between Eastern and Western music. Shankar received the Bharat Ratna (India's highest civilian honor), France's Legion D'Honneur, a Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth, Sweden's Polar Music Prize, Japan's Praemium Imperiale, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, eighteen honorary doctorates and five Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.ABOUT SCHIRMER THEATRICALSchirmer Theatrical, LLC (part of the Wise Music Group) is a creative producer of fully licensed film with live orchestra concerts, high-end immersive symphonic experiences and theatrical concert productions, producing over 150 concerts around the globe each year.

