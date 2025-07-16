Prologic ITS Announces Strategic Partnership With Signal 8 To Bring Smart Squad Software To U.S. Law Enforcement

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our partnership with Signal 8 represents the future of public safety technology," said. "By combining ProLogic ITS' trusted expertise and mission-critical solutions with Smart Squad's dynamic, officer-focused software, we're equipping agencies with smarter, faster, and more responsive tools."

With a proven track record of success across many Canadian law enforcement agencies, Smart Squad delivers a fully integrated suite of tools designed to modernize patrol operations, streamline reporting, and optimize response coordination. The platform's intuitive design and mobile-first capabilities have made it a trusted solution for departments seeking both flexibility and reliability in the field.

"ProLogic ITS is committed to delivering technologies that empower and protect those who serve," said Paul Sprayberry, Managing Partner at ProLogic ITS . "Signal 8's Smart Squad platform aligns perfectly with our mission - providing agencies with modern, field-ready tools that reduce friction and increase safety. We're excited to introduce this proven solution to public safety professionals across the United States."

Signal 8 brings over a decade of experience working closely with Canadian law enforcement to build solutions that meet the real-world demands of officers on the front lines. With its U.S. launch, Smart Squad is poised to offer the same level of impact to agencies seeking modern alternatives to legacy systems.

"We're thrilled to partner with ProLogic ITS for our U.S. expansion," said Brandon Puhlman, CEO of Signal 8 . "Their deep relationships in public sector technology and their dedication to service make them an ideal partner as we scale Smart Squad's reach and help more departments operate safely and efficiently."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both companies and a significant step forward in advancing the tools available to American law enforcement agencies.

About ProLogic ITS

ProLogic ITS is a trusted technology partner for public sector organizations across the country. With expertise spanning transportation, safety, communications, and infrastructure, ProLogic ITS delivers innovative technology solutions that empower smarter, safer, and more connected communities.

About Signal 8

Signal 8 Systems is a veteran-founded public safety technology company delivering mission-ready tools for law enforcement and first responders. With leadership experience spanning military, policing, and technology, the company builds solutions rooted in real-world field needs. Its flagship platforms, Smart Squad and Tether, combine AI-powered intelligence, mobile-first workflows, and real-time data to enhance officer safety, improve operational efficiency, and close critical intelligence gaps.

